Irish Cup and Championship start dates put on hold as Irish FA fail in bid to have competitions deemed as elite

The first round of the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup has been put on hold after clubs outside the Danske Bank Premiership were not granted elite status.

The 16 first round ties were due to be played on January 9, however due to only top flight clubs being given 'elite' status under the government's coronavirus restrictions with regards to sport, the majority of the ties could not have been played after the announcement that restrictions would be tightened post-Christmas.

The Irish FA appealed to the Department of Communities for the competition to be given 'elite' status, rather than the clubs themselves, but that appeal was rejected by the DoC and Sport NI.

Only three of the Irish Cup games were all-Premiership affairs, meaning 13 games would have been outstanding, so, as a result, the Irish FA have confirmed the first round games will be played on a new date to be determined.

The Irish FA have reassured fans that they are determined to play the tournament and that this announcement will not affect the format, only that the first round will not be played on its original date.

The Bluefin Sport Championship has also been kept on hold as a result of this announcement. Teams had been hopeful that the season could begin in January, but the new restrictions have forced those plans to be benched for the time being as well.

It's another significant blow for the second-tier clubs, who have been forced to sit out the entire season so far and now their season could be in jeopardy if they can't get it up and running as soon as possible.

The Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup has also been kept in its holding pattern, with a decision to be taken on when it can resume in the new year as well.

“This is a year in which, like many things, our game has taken a huge hit. There has been a toll on both the physical and mental wellbeing of many in the game at all levels. We are acutely aware of this," explained Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

"Whilst we are disappointed, we understand this decision has been taken with the broader health, safety and wellbeing of everyone both in, and outside, of the football community in Northern Ireland in mind.

“We have engaged consistently with the Northern Ireland Executive to make the case for these competitions to get underway with enhanced protocols but acknowledge that this simply won’t be possible in the timeframes scheduled.

“Our dialogue with the Executive and our member clubs will continue, and our staff will be working hard behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to deliver these competitions when the restrictions allow.”

With January 9 now a free date in the calendar, and Premiership clubs allowed to play that weekend, it seems likely that the Northern Ireland Football League will move swiftly to rearrange their postponed Boxing Day fixtures for that date.