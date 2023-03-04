Irish Cup can be our passport to Europe, says Glentoran’s Marcus Kane

Glentoran’s Marcus Kane and Crusaders’ Ross Clarke will do battle again for a place in the Irish Cup Semi-Finals

The east Belfast team’s chances of ending their Premiership title drought hit the buffers over the past week — they haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009 — as they pocketed only one point from a possible six, leaving the Irish Cup their only tangible route to silverware.

It means there is extra significance to their trip across town to north Belfast today where they will go head-to-head with Crusaders at Seaview with a Semi-Final place in the game’s top knockout trophy up for grabs.

Kane insists the gloves must now come off at the business end of the season.

“I’ve won the Irish Cup three times, so I know what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s obviously another way into Europe for us which is so important to the club.

“We know the last few games (against Cliftonville and Glenavon) haven’t been good enough and hopefully it will have a positive impact on us going to Seaview. We know we have to get the ball rolling again and that means we must put everything into this game.

“There is a lot of pride with the Irish Cup. It’s the big day at the end of the season if you manage to reach the Final and, as a fan, you feel a part of it. The League campaign is special, but the Irish Cup is about a big day out – it’s the pinnacle at the end of the season.”

Kane, however, acknowledges Crusaders are no pushover on their tight Shore Road pitch.

He went on: “They are always good at Seaview. Our record there over the last 10 years since I’ve been at Glentoran hasn’t been great.

“But last season we went there twice and beat them twice. It’s a pitch we can play football on and counteract their style of play.

“Hopefully we’ll get the ball down and move it through the thirds and hopefully that puts us in good stead to get into the next round. We look to qualify for Europe every year, there’ll never be a year we don’t strive for that.

“The last few years it’s been a minimum and it’s expected at the club now. The Irish Cup is one route to Europe and if you win it, you’re in.”

Although the Glens appear to be out of the title race, Kane insists they can still end the season on a high.

“Our last four games have been a bit of a dip after a good run,” he added.

“I don’t think the performance in the first half was good enough against Cliftonville (last Saturday) and the second 45 minutes weren’t much better.

“I think if we’d have scored in the first half against Glenavon (in midweek) it could have been a completely different result, but that’s football. We didn’t have the savvy to get over the line but it doesn’t mean we won’t do it against Crusaders.

“I’m sure people are waiting for us to collapse, but there’ll be no collapse here. Teams do go on bad runs and hopefully we’ve had that already — we now have winnable games in the League coming up.

“Sometimes they are the harder games. As Roy Coyle always tells me, it’s not the top six teams you must worry about, it’s the other teams trying to stay up and get points on the board.

“But we’ll see where we get to after Saturday.”