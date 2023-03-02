Irish Cup clash with Crusaders make or break for Glentoran: Rodney McAree

Boss McAree calls Seaview clash with Crues ‘massive’ as title hopes all but over

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree says Saturday’s Irish Cup showdown with Crusaders is a make or break moment in the season for his side after any lingering title hopes went up in smoke.

A scoreless draw at home to Glenavon on Tuesday was another nail in the coffin for the Glens’ fading title challenge and cranked up the pressure.

Irish Cup holders Crusaders will be formidable opponents in the Quarter-Final scrap on the Shore Road but it’s the east Belfast side’s only shot at silverware after falling a whopping 16 points behind pacesetters Larne.

Even with their two games in hand, one point out of a possible six has ended Glentoran’s hopes of a first title since 2009.

Former Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts boss McAree says it’s now do or die for his men.

“It’s now massive. It will be a full house and a great atmosphere, one the players should relish. We can’t afford to dwell on what happened on Tuesday,” said McAree, whose side lost 2-1 at Cliftonville on Saturday.

“We huffed and puffed against Glenavon and just didn’t show the desire and determination to go on and win the game, which is the most frustrating thing. If we want to achieve anything, we must show a bigger hunger and more desire.

“It’s now going to be very, very difficult for us. I look at the position Larne are in; it’s going to be very difficult for any team to catch them. We have 10 League fixtures left, so we must see how many points we can reel in.

“I don’t know whether you would call it a blip or not — we’ve lost one and drawn one. We were trying to fight our way back into the title race, but we’ve hit a massive bump on the road.

“Our aim now is to try and accumulate as many points to finish as high up the table as possible. It was a massive two points dropped in terms of our overall points tally come the end of the season.”