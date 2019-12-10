Irish Cup fifth round draw: Glentoran renew rivalry with Portadown while Linfield skipper set for brother battle

Glentoran will renew old rivalries in the fifth round of the Irish Cup, after the draw took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glens will host Championship leaders Portadown, with plenty of history between the teams, on January 4, in what is arguably the biggest tie for the round.

The first game out was another mammoth clash as Glenavon were drawn at home to 2018 winners Coleraine.

"It's obviously difficult," said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton as he prepares his side for one of only two all-Premiership ties. "Coleraine are flying but if you're going to do well in a cup, you've to beat the big teams at some stage. Unfortunately for us, it has to be at the first stage."

Linfield will travel to Queen's University, with captain Jamie Mulgrew set to face his brother, while holders Crusaders take on Dundela at Seaview.

The lowest ranked team left in the competition, Hanover - ninth in the Mid Ulster Football League - will face a trip to Cliftonville.

East Belfast will go to Banbridge Town in the only all-intermediate clash while Ballymena United host Crumlin Star.

"It'll be tough," said United chief David Jeffrey. "Crumlin are a side with great history. They produced Joe Gormley and it'll be a hard game for us. We'll look forward to it and we always have belief. Nice to see the Glentoran boys up there earlier with six winners medals. At Linfield I won seven."

Sadler's Peaky Blinder was announced as the competition's new title sponsor in a five-year partnership.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup fifth round draw

Glenavon v Coleraine

Queen's University v Linfield

Ballyclare Comrades v H&W Welders

Knockbreda v Dergview

Warrenpoint Town v PSNI

Dollingstown v Ballinamallard United (Tie to be reversed)

Institute v Dungannon Swifts

Belfast Celtic v Larne (Tie to be reversed)

Ards v Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville v Hanover

Glentoran v Portadown

Banbridge Town v East Belfast

Ballymena United v Crumlin Star

Loughgall v Rathfriland Rangers

Crusaders v Dundela

Bangor v Newry City (Tie to be reversed)

Ties to be played on Saturday 4 January