Irish Cup Final glory makes early starts worth it for Ballymena United’s Steven McCullough

Ballymena United defender Steven McCullough is targeting Irish Cup Final glory in the showpiece against Crusaders — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Steven McCullough isn’t exactly living the glamorous life of an Irish League footballer as he drives a lorry in the middle of the night while gearing up for the Irish Cup Final.

McCullough rises early to start his job as a Kingsmill lorry driver and it can be difficult to balance family, work and football commitments.

The 28-year-old is hoping Ballymena United can hit top gear in tomorrow’s Irish Cup Final against Crusaders and that another journey to the showpiece will not leave him looking lost.

“I’ve been flat out working and training,” he admitted.

“I drive lorries for Kingsmill and it’s early starts! I start at 4am, and the midweek games are crazy as I can squeeze in an hour’s sleep.

“I’ve been driving the lorries for about two years. When I finish later in the morning, I can spend time with the kids.

“The hours are difficult, especially at the start, but you get used to it.

“You are trying to balance family, work and football and you have to get on with it to put food on the table.

“A cup win would be a nice reward for hard work, and fingers crossed we can get it over the line this time.”

McCullough, who joined the Sky Blues from Carrick Rangers, admits last year’s Final defeat was hard to stomach – but he believes United can write a different ending this time.

“Crusaders took their chances and defended better,” he added.

“Had we taken our chances, we could have won. They deserved to win, and we will treat this as any other game we want to win, no matter how long it takes.

“It was difficult to recover from, it took a few months to get over it and I’ve never watched any of the highlights back.

“You get setbacks in football and you have to pick yourself up and go again. We are due a bit of luck and we want to get our hands on silverware.

“It would mean everything. I’ve experienced some heartbreaking Finals and we have went through a tough season, on and off the pitch. It’s unbelievable we are in the Final, and the squad will be thrilled to get this one over the line.”