Irish Cup final player ratings: Joel Cooper man of the match as Linfield beat Larne at Mourneview Park

Joel Cooper was man of the match at Mourneview Park. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Joel Cooper was the man of the match as Linfield saw off Larne 2-1 at Windsor Park to win the Irish Cup for the 44th time.

But how did the rest of the players perform?

Here are our player ratings:

Linfield

Chris Johns 7: Commanding in the air and made one big save when called upon. Had his clean sheet taken away by the late goal.

Matthew Clarke 7: With Cooper so impressive in front of him Clarke didn’t have as much to cope with as he normally would have.. Strong in attack.

Jimmy Callacher 7: Did all the unspectacular stuff really, really well in the centre of defence and Showed some craft when stepping forward into midfield.

Mark Haughey 7: Strong when he needed to be, but not put under enough pressure by an unusually blunt Larne attack.

Conor Pepper 7: Was superb in winning the ball and then delivering the cross for Cooper’s goal. Laid down a marker for the future too.

Niall Quinn 8: Impressive in what is becoming a regular role for him in the centre of midfield.A really strong presence.

Cameron Palmer 8: Already emerging as an exciting young prospect and shone when his big moment came on the big stage.

Jamie Mulgrew 7: Quietly effective and showed all his experience in winning his seventh Irish Cup medal.

Joel Cooper 9: Made a superb darting run to score the goal that clinched the Cup and was fantastic in both attack and defence.

Kirk Millar 7: A danger with the ball and showed real hunger and desire to work hard in his own half as well.

Shayne Lavery 8: Very clever movement in creating the space to score the first goal, albeit with an unorthodox finish. Impressive all-round.

SUBS: Manzinga (for Lavery 73, 6)

Not used: Moore, Newberry, Stafford, Larkin, Nasseri, Stewart.

Larne

Conor Mitchell 7: Made one big save at the start of each half, but was almost embarrassed by a cross that he turned his back on.

Albert Watson 6: Fairly sound defensively but playing out from the back was difficult against Linfield’s tight marking.

Josh Robinson 6: Very uncomfortable when Linfield pulled him out of position both right and left as well as having to step out of the back line.

Dean Jarvis 6: Like Cosgrove on the other side he found himself pegged back in his own half when he would have liked to have got forward more.

Tomas Cosgrove 6: Given a torrid time by Joel Cooper and was never able to make an impact in the opposition half the way he can.

Lee Lynch 5: Never really got into the game due to Linfield’s constant pressing and no surprise he was replaced early in the second half.

Fuad Sule 6: The man who usually pulls the strings for Larne was completely shut out bar one shot that skimmed the crossbar.

Jeff Hughes 6: Sixteen years on from losing in the Irish Cup final previously, the captain was unable to influence the game.

John Herron 6: Drifted wide on occasions seeking the possession he was starved of in the middle and couldn’t shine without the ball.

Ronan Hale 6: Largely isolated and struggled greatly on his own up front with a lack of both service and support.

Marty Donnelly 6: Only showed a couple of flashes of how dangerous he can be before being withdrawn at half time.

SUBS: McDaid (for Donnelly 46, 6), Randall (for Lynch 53, 5), McMurray (for Hale 67, 5)

Not used: Kelly, Scott, A Mitchell, Wade Slater.