Irish Cup final player ratings: Joel Cooper man of the match as Linfield beat Larne at Mourneview Park
Joel Cooper was the man of the match as Linfield saw off Larne 2-1 at Windsor Park to win the Irish Cup for the 44th time.
But how did the rest of the players perform?
Here are our player ratings:
Linfield
Chris Johns 7: Commanding in the air and made one big save when called upon. Had his clean sheet taken away by the late goal.
Matthew Clarke 7: With Cooper so impressive in front of him Clarke didn’t have as much to cope with as he normally would have.. Strong in attack.
Jimmy Callacher 7: Did all the unspectacular stuff really, really well in the centre of defence and Showed some craft when stepping forward into midfield.
Mark Haughey 7: Strong when he needed to be, but not put under enough pressure by an unusually blunt Larne attack.
Conor Pepper 7: Was superb in winning the ball and then delivering the cross for Cooper’s goal. Laid down a marker for the future too.
Niall Quinn 8: Impressive in what is becoming a regular role for him in the centre of midfield.A really strong presence.
Cameron Palmer 8: Already emerging as an exciting young prospect and shone when his big moment came on the big stage.
Jamie Mulgrew 7: Quietly effective and showed all his experience in winning his seventh Irish Cup medal.
Joel Cooper 9: Made a superb darting run to score the goal that clinched the Cup and was fantastic in both attack and defence.
Kirk Millar 7: A danger with the ball and showed real hunger and desire to work hard in his own half as well.
Shayne Lavery 8: Very clever movement in creating the space to score the first goal, albeit with an unorthodox finish. Impressive all-round.
SUBS: Manzinga (for Lavery 73, 6)
Not used: Moore, Newberry, Stafford, Larkin, Nasseri, Stewart.
Larne
Conor Mitchell 7: Made one big save at the start of each half, but was almost embarrassed by a cross that he turned his back on.
Albert Watson 6: Fairly sound defensively but playing out from the back was difficult against Linfield’s tight marking.
Josh Robinson 6: Very uncomfortable when Linfield pulled him out of position both right and left as well as having to step out of the back line.
Dean Jarvis 6: Like Cosgrove on the other side he found himself pegged back in his own half when he would have liked to have got forward more.
Tomas Cosgrove 6: Given a torrid time by Joel Cooper and was never able to make an impact in the opposition half the way he can.
Lee Lynch 5: Never really got into the game due to Linfield’s constant pressing and no surprise he was replaced early in the second half.
Fuad Sule 6: The man who usually pulls the strings for Larne was completely shut out bar one shot that skimmed the crossbar.
Jeff Hughes 6: Sixteen years on from losing in the Irish Cup final previously, the captain was unable to influence the game.
John Herron 6: Drifted wide on occasions seeking the possession he was starved of in the middle and couldn’t shine without the ball.
Ronan Hale 6: Largely isolated and struggled greatly on his own up front with a lack of both service and support.
Marty Donnelly 6: Only showed a couple of flashes of how dangerous he can be before being withdrawn at half time.
SUBS: McDaid (for Donnelly 46, 6), Randall (for Lynch 53, 5), McMurray (for Hale 67, 5)
Not used: Kelly, Scott, A Mitchell, Wade Slater.