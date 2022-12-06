Irish Cup final set for Sunday best for first time in competition history as fifth round draw keeps big sides apart

The Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Final will be played on a Sunday for the first time in the competition’s history, with tournament organisers confirming the change of date at Tuesday’s fifth round draw.

Due to King Charles’ coronation the day before, the match – which will be held at Windsor Park – has been pushed back a day and will be played on the final day of the weekend for the first time.

It follows on from the success of last year’s BetMcLean League Cup Final, which was played on a Sunday and drew in a massive crowd of 11,103, and an increased number of Sunday afternoon games in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Meanwhile, Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United will contest the only all-Danske Bank Premiership tie in the fifth round as the big teams were all kept apart in Tuesday’s draw.

The two sides will clash at the Loughshore Arena on Saturday, January 7, with their meeting arguably the tie of the round as only one place separates the two sides in the Premiership table, with the Sky Blues seventh and Carrick eighth.

Defending champions Crusaders will host Lough 41 Championship basement dwellers Dergview, while second division leaders Loughgall’s trip to Coleraine looks to be a tasty one, too.

Linfield have also been handed a particularly testing draw with Warrenpoint Town coming to Windsor Park, while Glentoran will host Premier Intermediate outfit Moyola Park.

Crumlin United have been handed a dream tie travelling to Premiership leaders Larne, high-flying Championship side Dundela will look to bloody the nose of Cliftonville.

Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round draw in full

Glentoran v Moyola Park

Dundela v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Dergview

Newry City v HW Welders

Ballinamallard United v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Institute v Annagh United

Portadown v Banbridge Town

Larne v Crumlin United

Knockbreda v St Mary's YC

Bangor v Tandragee Rovers

Newington v Ballymoney United

Coleraine v Loughgall

Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown

Ards v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town