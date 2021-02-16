Irish Cup final set to be played away from Windsor Park for first time since 2015

The Irish Cup final will have to be played away from Windsor Park this year.

The Irish FA have confirmed the showpiece cannot be played at the international venue as a new pitch needs to be installed for the Uefa Super Cup on August 11.

It will be the first time since 2015 the final has been played away from Windsor. That year, Glentoran won the decider at the Oval after a stand was damaged at the home of Linfield.

This season’s competition was scheduled to start last month with a ‘Round of 32’ but ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have put it on hold.

The Irish FA were unable to secure elite status for the tournament and Championship clubs so their season could get under way.

The Windsor work is scheduled to begin after Linfield’s final home game this season.

“The ground will have to be in pristine condition for the biggest club game ever staged in Northern Ireland,” said IFA president David Martin.

“We have a plan, subject to any relaxations of the regulations by the government (for the Irish Cup). The committee will look at the situation and determine a new date and venue for the final.

“We will pick up the competition in April and May as per the original draw.”