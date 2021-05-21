Irish Cup final: Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper score as it's business as usual for Linfield in win over Larne

Larne 1-2 Linfield

18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Linfields Shayne Lavery celebrates after he puts this side into a 1-0 lead Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with his seventh Irish Cup goal of the season. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery were on target to fire the Blues to more Irish Cup glory. Pic: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield celebrate winning the Sadlers Irish Cup final with victory over Larne this evening. It’s their 44th success of the trophy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield celebrate winning the Sadlers Irish Cup final with victory over Larne this evening. It’s their 44th success of the trophy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield celebrate winning the Sadlers Irish Cup final with victory over Larne this evening. It’s their 44th success of the trophy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/pacemaker

Jamie Mulgrew and David Healy get to grips with the Irish Cup trophy. Pic: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Linfield goal scorers Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper after this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield celebrate winning the Sadlers Irish Cup final with victory over Larne this evening. It’s their 44th success of the trophy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/pacemaker

Irish Cup glory for Linfield. They have been at this dance before and under David Healy’s management they continue to come up with all the right moves.

In tonight’s final at Mourneview Park, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper scored the goals in a gripping contest against Larne to claim the trophy for a 44th time.

On Tuesday, they will travel to the Coleraine Showgrounds knowing a draw will deliver a 55th league title for the club.

In this strangest of Irish League seasons, with Covid restrictions all around us, it has been business as usual for the Blues.

Not only are they extremely talented, but one of the greatest strengths of the current Linfield squad is their mental fortitude to see the job through.

That was illustrated perfectly in Lurgan. The battle-hardened Blues were brilliant with high-class performances all over the pitch. They just had too much character, class and street smarts.

Jeff Hughes grabbed an injury-time goal for Larne but that was harsh on the victors.

When the final whistle blew, there were smiles for the Linfield contingent, including their 450 supporters who along with the same number from Larne helped create a fantastic atmosphere.

What a contrast to their final game in last season’s Irish Cup when they were embarrassed by Championship outfit Queen’s. The Blues used that hurt to spur them on to win it this time around.

Experienced, serial winners like inspirational captain Jamie Mulgrew, Jimmy Callacher, Mark Haughey, Niall Quinn, Matthew Clarke and Kirk Millar were immense. So too newer recruits Chris Johns, Conor Pepper and Cameron Palmer.

And then you had goalscorers Lavery and Cooper, who will be playing in England next season. They were electric.

Manager Healy, whose tactics were on the money, deserves much credit too. A Northern Ireland icon as a player, he’s already gained Linfield legend status for what he has delivered with potentially a fourth league title in five years to come.

Even by Irish League standards, the build-up to this Cup final was crazy, dominated by events in Tuesday’s semi-final shoot-out when Larne beat Crusaders 6-5 after a 1-1 draw.

Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey saved three penalties (one from Andy Mitchell and two from Josh Robinson) only for officials to rule that he had moved off his line each time. Mitchell and Robinson eventually scored re-taken spot-kicks, Tuffey was sent off by referee Shane Andrews for persistently offending and Larne made it through to the decider.

The drama didn’t end there with Crusaders lodging an official protest relating to the shoot-out with the IFA Challenge Cup Committee on the eve of the final.

With Larne and Linfield not sure if the decider would go on, five and a half hours before kick-off the IFA declared they had dismissed the protest.

Andy Waterworth, who scored a hat-trick when the Blues last won the final four years ago, was not involved though. He had to leave when he took a call from wife Lisa, who was having their baby.

Stephen Fallon was also out for the Blues through injury with the reliable Quinn moving into midfield and Clarke coming into the left-back role meaning one change from the semi-final starting line-up that overcame Ballymena.

Larne also made one switch from the XI that began against the Crues with Dean Jarvis replacing Mark Randall

There was a buzz in the air with 1,000 spectators allowed in. Oh what a joy to have fans in a ground again.

The Larne contingent were loudest at kick-off but it was the Linfield fans roaring in the fifth minute when Quinn’s in-swinging corner was met by an unmarked Lavery at the back post. Just four yards out, he volleyed in with his right foot for his 30th goal of the season and seventh in the Cup.

Larne had been warned moments earlier when Conor Mitchell did superbly to keep out Palmer after intelligent work from Pepper and Lavery.

It was frantic and physical and that suited the champions much better with Callacher, Haughey and Mulgrew winning battles that gave their team-mates confidence.

Larne had little to offer in the opening 45 minutes with Ronan Hale’s tame finish and a header wide from Hughes providing the only moments of hope for their fans who were silenced again on 32 minutes when Linfield doubled their lead.

The impressive Pepper won the ball and kept running down the right flank. Found cleverly by Quinn, the former Glentoran defender delivered a wicked cross which was fired in by Cooper at the back post. Mitchell got something on it but couldn’t keep it out.

At the break, Linfield were in control and made a flying start to the second half. After a lightning break from Lavery and Cooper, the former’s header was brilliantly saved by Mitchell, shortly after Palmer’s drive was deflected wide, and then Cooper nodded off target from a Millar corner. Moments later, there were claims for a penalty when Albert Watson tangled with the surging Clarke.

Larne desperately needed inspiration, Substitute Davy McDaid nearly provided it on 55 minutes but his powerful drive was acrobatically pushed away by Johns before Fuad Sule blasted just over from 30 yards.

It was a flurry from the Invermen but not enough with Linfield continuing to be the superior side. Cooper should have made it 3-0 late on after brushing aside Watson but lost the one-on-one duel with Mitchell and then the on-loan Oxford winger had his cross blocked when he ought to have found substitute Christy Manzinga in the clear.

Larne skipper Hughes netted after a scramble in injury-time but it was too late. This was Linfield’s night. They have the Irish Cup again. The title could be next.

LARNE: C Mitchell, Cosgrove, Watson, Robinson, Hughes, Sule, Jarvis, Donnelly (McDaid 46), Herron, Lynch (Randall 53), Hale (McMurray 67) Subs not used: Scott, Wade Slater, A Mitchell, Kelly.

LINFIELD: Johns, Haughey, Callacher, Millar, Lavery (Manzinga 74), Clarke, Mulgrew, Pepper, Quinn, Palmer, Cooper. Subs not used: Moore, Larkin, Newberry, Stafford, Stewart, Nasseri.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Jamie Mulgrew (Linfield)

Match rating: 8/ 10

Here's the game as it happened on Gareth Hanna's live blog: