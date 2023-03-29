Irish Cup Finals provide memories that last a lifetime, says Tony Gorman

Assistant manager Tony Gorman wants Dungannon to embrace the opportunity to reach an Irish Cup Final

Dungannon Swifts assistant boss Tony Gorman wants the club’s players to understand that Irish Cup glory could be one of the best days of their lives, not just their football careers.

Former Linfield and Coleraine midfielder Gorman was fortunate to win the famous trophy twice in his distinguished career and he wil be thrilled if the Swifts’ class of 2023 could have a taste of that magic.

Dean Shiels’ underdogs have seen off Ards, Knockbreda and Cliftonville en route to the last four where they will come up against the Cup holders Crusaders at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

The swashbuckling Crues may be firm favourites to make another decider but the Tyrone men have already floored one north Belfast side with a knockout blow.

Gorman revealed that before the sensational 2-1 victory at Solitude, the players were reminded of what was within reach and he hopes the Stangmore Park heroes can rise to the occasion once more.

“Before the Cliftonville game, we spoke about the Cup and what it means to people like myself,” said Gorman, who played under Stephen Baxter at Crusaders in the earlier years of his reign.

“They are the biggest days not just in your football life but your life in general.

“Leaving aside the emotional side of it, it’s a great occasion shared with families and team-mates. It’s a reward for your work throughout not just this season but a career in the game.

“We are close to getting to the Final now. I was lucky enough to play in good teams and win trophies.

“In terms of emotion and feeling, the Irish Cup gave me special memories. I won it twice and also lost four semi-finals.

“I also won four semi-finals in a row but on the first occasion I was suspended and missed the Final.

“The next three years, I made the three Finals in a row. In 2002, Linfield beat Portadown and the following year Coleraine beat Glentoran. In 2004, Coleraine lost to the Glens 1-0.”

The Crues would be making a serious mistake if they underestimated a side which has embarrassed Cliftonville at Solitude twice over the course of the last month.

“It’s an opportunity for us, though Crusaders will probably feel it has been comfortable for them against us,” added Gorman.

“Our form, while it has been inconsistent, when we have been good, we have been good.

“It’s a one-off game and anything can happen. We have to go into with optimism after seeing off Cliftonville in the previous round.

“All you can hope for is the team performs, giving us a chance to make the Final.

“We don’t have as many Cup winners as the Crues have in their team but it’s still a team packed with plenty of experience and talent.

“We need 11 players, including any substitutes, to produce very strong performances. Every player needs to at their maximum to make it difficult for Crusaders.

“We don’t have the luxury of having two or three players having an off day, it’s important every player performs.”

He continued: “In the Cup you can dare to dream, we are two games away from Irish Cup success and European football.

"All the games now are massive.”

Baxter is now the longest serving manager in world football after agreeing to help the club in February 2005. In 2007, Gorman was one of his midfielders in red and black.

“It’s some going to be a manager for that long at any level,” said Gorman. “And he still looks relatively young despite everything involved in the job. He’s surrounded by good people and players and that helps."