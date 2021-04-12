Irish Cup: Glenavon's Mourneview Park set to host semi-finals and final due to Windsor Park work

The Irish Cup trophy will be presented at Mourneview Park this season as the final leaves Belfast for the first time since 1975.

The semi-finals and final of this season's Irish Cup will be played at Mourneview Park.

The Irish FA confirmed the move to Glenavon's home ground in Lurgan on Monday afternoon, a switch necessary due to work set take place at Windsor Park ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final between this season's Champions League and Europa League winners in August.

The final of the historic competition has only been played outside Belfast on only one other occasion since it last visited Dublin's Dalymount Park in 1911. That was in 1975, when the final - and its two replays) was contested at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The two Irish Cup semi-finals will be played on Tuesday, May 18 (kick-offs 4pm and 8pm) ahead of the final just three days later on Friday, May 21 (kick-off 7.45pm). All three games will be broadcast on BBC 2 NI.

The competition is set to get under way on Tuesday, April 27 with three first round ties held over until Saturday, May 1.

The ten winners will be joined by holders Glentoran, Larne, Dollingstown, St James' Swifts, PSNI and Bangor for the last 16 on Saturday, May 8 with the quarter-finals slated for Tuesday, May 11. Those six sides received a bye after six clubs withdrew their participation.

Irish Cup first round fixtures

Tuesday, April 27

Warrenpoint Town vs Ballyclare Comrades

Coleraine vs Crusaders

Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville vs Portstewart

Linfield vs Annagh Utd

Ballymena Utd vs Portadown

Carrick Rangers vs Belfast Celtic

Saturday, May 1

Ballinamallard United vs Dergview

Knockbreda vs Newington

Loughgall vs Banbridge Town