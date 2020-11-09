Irish Cup limited to 32 teams for 20/21 season due to impact of Covid-19 pandemic

This season's Irish Cup competition will be played out among only 32 clubs, the Irish FA have confirmed.

The historic tournament, won last term by Glentoran, will be restricted due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By this stage of the calender, the Irish Cup is normally three rounds in with senior and intermediate clubs given the chance to enter.

Last season, as many as 106 intermediate clubs entered the first round draw with the 24 senior clubs entering in round five - a total of 130 clubs involved.

The current Premier and Championship clubs will make up 24 of this season's 32 participants.

They will be joined by the semi-finalists from last season's Intermediate Cup: Dollingstown, Newington, St James' Swifts and Belfast Celtic.

The remaining four teams will be the next four best-ranked teams from last season's league pyramid. Although there was early confusion over PSNI's status, the team who were relegated from the Championship last season, they will be included alongside Portstewart, Bangor and Banbridge Town.

Read more PSNI FC calls for appeal system overhaul after Championship relegation confirmed

This season's Irish Cup will now get under way on Saturday, January 9.

The Irish Cup committee said the decision to reduce the number of participating clubs was made “in the best interests of the competition and with the current social and health situation in mind”.

It also said it hoped the competition will return to the traditional cup format in the 2021-22 season.

Clubs not able to enter the competition this season will receive a full refund of their entry fee.

The list of this season's participants is as follows:

Linfield, Coleraine, Crusaders, Cliftonville, Glentoran, Larne, Glenavon, Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town, Portadown, Institute, Ballinamallard United, Loughgall, Ards, Newry City, Dundela, Ballyclare Comrades, H&W Welders, Queen's University, Dergview, Knockbreda, Annagh United, Dollingstown, Newington, St James' Swifts, Belfast Celtic, PSNI, Portstewart, Bangor, Banbridge Town.