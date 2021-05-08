Irish Cup quarter-final draw: Crusaders to face holders Glentoran in the tie of the round
Irish Cup holders Glentoran will play Crusaders in the pick of the quarter-finals.
The last eight ties are due to take place on Tuesday evening with an east Antrim derby for Larne and Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United set to host Dergview, one of two Championship sides left.
Read more
The other is Loughgall, who were the day's big giant-killers, deservedly ousting Premiership side Warrenpoint Town 1-0 at Lakeview Park thanks to an early goal from former Portadown and Coleraine striker Nedas Maciulaitis. They beat two Premiership sides on their run to the 2018 semi-final and they'll have to repeat that feat if they're to make the final four this year, drawn to host Linfield.
Irish Cup quarter-final draw
Larne v Carrick Rangers
Loughgall v Linfield
Glentoran v Crusaders
Ballymena United v Dergview
Irish Cup second round results
Ballymena United 5-0 PSNI
Carrick Rangers 2-2 Bangor (Carrick win on penalties)
Dergview 2-0 St. James' Swifts
Knockbreda 0-5 Crusaders
Larne 8-1 Dollingstown
Linfield 5-2 Dungannon Swifts
Loughgall 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran v Cliftonville (kick-off 5.30pm)