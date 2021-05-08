Irish Cup quarter-final draw: Crusaders to face holders Glentoran in the tie of the round

The last eight ties are due to take place on Tuesday evening with an east Antrim derby for Larne and Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United set to host Dergview, one of two Championship sides left.

The other is Loughgall, who were the day's big giant-killers, deservedly ousting Premiership side Warrenpoint Town 1-0 at Lakeview Park thanks to an early goal from former Portadown and Coleraine striker Nedas Maciulaitis. They beat two Premiership sides on their run to the 2018 semi-final and they'll have to repeat that feat if they're to make the final four this year, drawn to host Linfield.

Irish Cup quarter-final draw

Larne v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Linfield

Glentoran v Crusaders

Ballymena United v Dergview

Irish Cup second round results

Ballymena United 5-0 PSNI

Carrick Rangers 2-2 Bangor (Carrick win on penalties)

Dergview 2-0 St. James' Swifts

Knockbreda 0-5 Crusaders

Larne 8-1 Dollingstown

Linfield 5-2 Dungannon Swifts

Loughgall 1-0 Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Cliftonville (kick-off 5.30pm)