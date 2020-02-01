Irish Cup quarter-final draw: Glentoran to host Crusaders in mammoth last eight clash

Glentoran will host Crusaders in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup after Robbie McDaid's hat-trick ensured they narrowly avoided a cup upset at Queen's.

Elsewhere, last year's runners-up and the only Championship side left in the draw Ballinamallard United will have home advantage against Ballymena.

Larne will host fellow top six side Coleraine and Cliftonville go to Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine's trip to Larne is a repeat of last season's barn-storming last eight tie when the Bannsiders went through, winning 5-3 after extra time.

"It's a tough draw," said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney. "Larne in the last couple of weeks have registered a couple of big weeks at home. It's a cracking tie and we're under no illusions about it but when you reach this stage, you've an idea you can pull out a tasty fixture.

"Glentoran against Crusaders is huge as well. It's an interesting stage and we're just glad to be there."

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey wasn't keen to express any glee at drawing the only lower league team left in the hat.

"You always look for a home draw," he said. "On paper, I appreciate but we know Harry McConkey well and last year they got to the final with some memorable scalps on the way. It's going to be really tough but we have to go with focus and desire and give of our best. You always need that bit of fortune as well."

Irish Cup quarter-final draw in full

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Larne v Coleraine

Ballinamallard United v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Crusaders