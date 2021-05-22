Irish Cup reaction: Healy says Linfield were 'better all over' in final win as Mulgrew reveals 'wounded animal' approach

Proud Linfield manager David Healy saluted his players after the Blues celebrated a 2-1 victory over Larne in last night’s Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park.

Jeff Hughes netted a late consolation, but first half goals from Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper blasted the Premiership leaders to a 44th Irish Cup success.

The Blues can now clinch a league and cup double by securing a point at Coleraine on Tuesday night. Larne were hoping to win the prestigious prize for the first time but they came up against a highly motivated and hungry Linfield side.

“I thought we were outstanding,” said Healy who lifted his seventh trophy as Blues boss.

“We started in the way we wanted. We had a few alterations in the set-up after (losing to) Larne last weekend. Larne are an outstanding club, they have been immense this year and they deserved their opportunity in the final, but I just thought we were better than them.

"I thought we were better all over. If decisions had went our way we could have won more comfortably.

"Credit to these players. They get written off and myself as a manager. We have been written off. I actually enjoy it, I get a buzz off it in a sad way at times. The challenge is there at any club, Linfield especially.

"We put demands on ourselves and I’m immensely proud of the players. The way the approached, played managed and won the game.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. You come out of the heat of battle and you enjoy the celebrations. I love the players and it's disappointing when you have to leave players out of the squad or on the bench. Unfortunately we lost Stephen Fallon, who was our best player on Tuesday, and Andy Waterworth due to personal reasons (his wife Lisa went into labour before kick-off) before the game. I hope it goes well for Andy.

"But the energy, attitude and application from the players was immense. My staff have been incredible too. We didn't get long after the semi-final to recover and assess. There was a lot of talk going on but we were prepared. We got the right formation, players and result."

Next up for the Blues is an opportunity to complete the double next week. Should they get a draw or a win at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Tuesday, they will be crowned Premiership champions and even if they are beaten, a win at Cliftonville on Saturday would still be enough.

“They should a confident group of players because they are honest and hard-working players," continued Healy.

"Last season we lost to Queen’s and we were beaten up but 90% of the same players played tonight. They've proved it was a one off and they proved their mentality, character and toughness. It's difficult, playing for Linfield. There's a demand to play for this football club."

Healy went on to pick out skipper Jamie Mulgrew for special praise, a man who he said 'epitomises' everything that the club wishes to embody.

Jamie Mulgrew and David Healy get to grips with the Irish Cup trophy. Pic: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

"I feel that I need to do that," Mulgrew responded. "I'm the captain of this football club. I have to set an example and high standards. I put that pressure on myself. We knew that every single one of us would have to perform like that."

The Queen's defeat wasn't the only one fresh in the memory and no doubt mentioned in the changing room before the game.

The other, more recent loss that stung the squad was the 2-1 reverse at home to Larne last Saturday, a result which kept the league title race alive.

"We were very wounded after last Saturday," said an 'extremely proud' captain. "We knew that we didn't do ourselves justice but we bounced back extremely well on Tuesday and we knew that we would have to be on top of our game tonight.

"Every single one of us looked like wounded animals. We were very hungry to win a trophy tonight, to give us a platform to possibly do a double and put ourselves as a squad and a team in the long history of this successful football club.

"We showed how hungry we are for it."

Joel Cooper, on loan from Oxford United, produced a dazzling performance with a goal and enough to land the man of the match award, but for the man himself, even more is expected.

"It feels good but I could have had a hat-trick so I'm a wee bit disappointed," he said. "I had a good chance to wrap it up. I'll take it but I'll be disappointed looking back, probably.

"It was one where you had to grit your teeth and work hard. It was a hard, sticky surface to play on. I'm happy to get the goal.

"You have to win trophies at Linfield. You can't come second. The boys know that and Jamie Mulgrew, who has been here years, is a great leader for that. He does it year in, year out and we deserved it tonight.

"Larne are a very good side but I thought we thoroughly deserved it. Their goal at the end was a bit of a sickener but we did enough to win it."

It's a Linfield squad that will look markedly different next season with Shayne Lavery expected to move to England - Blackpool at the front of the queue - and defenders Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey expected to move elsewhere in the Irish League.

That's not to mention Andy Waterworth, who has 189 goals for the club and is off to Glenavon.

Cooper's name is also on that list, as he is due to return to parent club Oxford United after his loan move, made at the request of the player due to personal issues, ends over the summer.

"My family issues are sorted and I'm ready to give it a really good go. Hopefully I'll be successful," he said.

"But this is something I'll look back at. It was nice doing it at Mourneview Park as well."