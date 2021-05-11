Irish Cup reaction: Linfield hero Shayne Lavery hailed as 'phenomenal' while Billy Joe Burns saluted as 'unlikely' Crusaders scorer

The Irish Cup semi-finals are set to be two mammoth ties at Mourneview Park next Tuesday, Linfield set to take on Ballymena United and Larne due to face Crusaders.

Shayne Lavery was the man of quarter-final night with a hat-trick to help Linfield see off the challenge of a dogged Championship Loughgall at Lakeview Park 3-1 with Jamie Rea netting for the hosts.

Blues boss David Healy, Northern Ireland's record scorer, knows a thing or two about being a top forward and so when he brands Lavery as a 'natural' striker, it's praise worth listening to, even if he wasn't taking credit for teaching the former Everton man that golden touch.

“I wouldn’t say so," he smiled. "I’m too old and sluggish. We do a bit of shooting but Shayne has been a phenomenal player this season. His last goal, using the defender as a shield to curl it round, that’s natural. It’s hard to coach natural scorers how to get goals. It’s just hours of practice.

“Shane was good tonight. The width and size of the pitch was tight and probably didn’t help with space but his work-rate and hunger was fantastic and his first goal was clinical. He did have one or two other half-chances when you hoped he’d hit the target but credit to him, one thing I’ve said about him is that if he misses a chance, he’s desperate to score the next one. I love that in centre-forwards."

Lavery's goals have taken the Blues to within three wins of the club's 25th league and Irish Cup double, with the title set to be made certain if they can beat Larne on Saturday.

“At Linfield, the goal is just to be successful," said Healy. "How successful we are will depend on how we manage ourselves. The first opportunity we have is on Saturday against a very good Larne side. We’ve had a lot of good games against them but it’s an opportunity for us. If we do the right things and we’re hungry enough, to go and win another league title."

Linfield will now come up against a Ballymena United keen to replicate, and then better, last season's run to the final.

Read more Shay McCartan continues fine form and Ross Redman turns on the style as Ballymena reach Irish Cup semi-finals

They kept those hopes alive with a crushing 5-0 win over Dergview at the Showgrounds and manager David Jeffrey revealed their special motivation to lift the trophy.

“I’ve got to say a special mention to Jessica Philpott, a young lady who has undergone surgery in Great Ormond Street and the wonderful message she sent to myself and the players today. The victory was very much for her and inspired by her," the boss said.

“Absolutely delighted with the performance. The professionalism was there to be seen. The watch-word was very simple. I read that if Dergview had won it would have been the biggest shock in their 41 years so we didn’t want to be a shock. We reminded the players of the importance of not being involved in that and to a man they were fantastic."

As regards the semi-final, Jeffrey always relishes taking on his old side.

“It will be very interesting. Linfield have been the standout team this season," he said. "They’ve been outstanding and their position reflects that. Up until now we wanted a home draw and to avoid the full-time teams but in the semi-finals, that isn’t going to be the case. All the teams would be tough but playing against the champions will be particularly difficult."

In the other semi-final, Crusaders will take on Larne after ousting holders Glentoran thanks to Billy Joe Burns' early header at the Oval.

In the unfamiliar position of sixth in the league table, Stephen Baxter is targeting a third upset having already ousted title-challenging Coleraine and the Glens.

”You’ve got four brilliant teams there and you have to accept whoever you get (in the semis), said Stephen Baxter. "Larne are a fabulous team and they’ve proved that all year with where they are in the league and how they play football.

“It’s a very interesting cup this season and these games are very hard to predict. We went to Coleraine, who are on a fabulous run, and came away with a victory. Then we came here, where Glentoran are pretty much unstoppable and came away with a very good victory.

“We’ve got a shot at making the final now. It’ll be the best team on the day."

You'd get long odds on centre-half BJ Burns netting the winning goal next Tuesday, but then that would also have been the case before the quarter-final, admits his boss.

“Billy Joe Burns in the centre of our defence was absolute fantastic," said Baxter. "An unlikely goal hero, we’ll not hear the end of it now, but I’m sure those on TV watching will agree he was magnificent. A number of good performances but to me he stood out as the best player on the pitch."

Larne chief Tiernan Lynch saw his side edge Carrick Rangers 2-1 in a tight east Antrim derby and his side will now aim to add the Irish Cup to the County Antrim Shield they won earlier in the season.

Read more Larne edge out neighbours Carrick Rangers for spot in Irish Cup semi-final

"When you get to the semi-finals, you can’t avoid the big teams," he said. "Crusaders are a top team with top players. They have a lot of strength and depth and if we’re going to get anything, we’ll have to be at our very best

“We started the season superbly. We scored a lot of goals and winning a lot of games, sitting top of the league. We hit a blip then started to grind out results and now we’re winning games and back to playing a little bit of football again. There’s a lot to look forward to."