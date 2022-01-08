Irish Cup Round 1: Newry City claim bragging rights in Mourne derby as Premiership sides ease through

Newry City’s excellent season continues as they were the only side to upset a Danske Bank Premiership team in the first round of the Irish Cup, triumphing 2-1 over rivals Warrenpoint Town in the ‘Mourne Ultimatum’.

Darren Mullen’s side are six points clear at the top of the Championship and now have the local bragging rights as James Teelan opened the scoring four minutes before half-time and a second-half strike from Fra Brennan sent them through into the second round.

Daniel McKenna scored two minutes from the end to make the ending interesting, but it’s another blow for Barry Gray and ’Point, who are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and now don’t even have the fall-back of a Cup run to look forward to after this defeat.

Warrenpoint were the only Premiership side to be eliminated in Saturday’s first round ties as the remaining nine teams all safely put themselves in the hat for the second round with varying degrees of comfort.

At Darragh Park it was far from comfortable for Glentoran, who had looked to be home and hosed 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a double from Robbie McDaid, but a stirring second-half comeback from Dergview through Jamie Browne and Graham Crown saw them tie it up late on.

But new man Sean Murray was the winner for the Glens and spared them the embarrassment of an early exit, rifling home from 30 yards out for the 3-2 win that keeps their Cup hopes intact.

Portadown also had a little bit of a stressful afternoon as they didn’t pull ahead against Limavady United until the 70th minute when Adam Salley finally broke the deadlock, but Chris Lavery added a second in stoppage time to round off a 2-0 win.

Any hopes of a significant giant-killing were sadly misplaced as all three of Cliftonville, Coleraine and Linfield easily accounted for intermediate opponents in Islandmagee, Windmill Stars and Oxford Sunnyside respectively.

Joe Gormley had a hat-trick, with Luke Turner and Aaron Donnelly also scoring as Cliftonville won 5-0; Jamie Glackin, Curtis Allen, Matthew Shevlin, Patrick Kelly, Aaron Jarvis and James McLaughlin were the scorers as Coleraine triumphed 6-0; while Kyle McClean, Marty Donnelly, Andrew Clarke and debutant Ethan Devine fired Linfield to a 4-0 success.

It was also a straightforward day for Larne and, in particular, Ronan Hale, who was the star player of the day as he notched four of the Invermen’s five in a 5-0 win at Bangor, with Andrew Scott grabbing their other goal.

Chrissy Rodgers and Andy McGrory both produced the goods in a 2-0 win for Ballymena United at home to Loughgall, while Dungannon made it comfortably through as goals from Ryan Mayse and Rhyss Campbell saw off Knockbreda, also 2-0, with Jordan Gibson and Kyle Cherry on target for Carrick Rangers by the same score away to Ballyclare Comrades.

Arguably the shock of the day came at Brandywell as Mark Edgar’s 84th minute earned Premier Intermediate side Portstewart a 1-0 win over Championship outfit Institute and send them into round two.

There was late, late drama at Blanchflower Park as Niall Henderson struck in the 91st minute to put Annagh United into the second round at the expense of Harland & Wolff Welders, the visitors winning 2-1 in true Cup fashion.

Ards staged a late comeback effort at Wilgar Park as Eamon Scannell and Gary Donnelly scored in the last eight minutes, but three goals from Jay Magee, Guillaume Keke and Rhys Annett were enough for Dundela to go through 3-2.

Queen’s University booked their place in the second round as Marc McKenna and Caomhan McGuinness earned them a 2-0 win over Newington Youth.

Ballinamallard United and Ards Rangers went to extra-time after the sides finished scoreless after 90 minutes.

Results

Friday

Glenavon 0 Crusaders 4

Saturday

Knockbreda 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

Queen’s University 2 Newington Youth 0

Ballinamallard United 0 Ards Rangers 0

Ballyclare Comrades 0 Carrick Rangers 2

Ballymena United 2 Loughgall 0

Bangor 0 Larne 5

Cliftonville 5 Islandmagee 0

Coleraine 6 Windmill Stars 0

Dergview 2 Glentoran 3

Dundela 3 Ards 2

Harland & Wolff Welders 1 Annagh United 2

Institute 0 Portstewart 1

Linfield 4 Oxford Sunnyside 0

Portadown 2 Limavady United 0

Warrenpoint Town 1 Newry City 2