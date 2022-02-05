Irish Cup Round 2: Glentoran make short work of Queen’s to reach last-eight as Premiership sides all progress

Glentoran's Robbie McDaid celebrates his second goal during their Irish Cup second round win over Queen's University (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It was a day that had several games which threatened to go to extra-time, but the Irish Cup has seven of its eight teams for the quarter-finals determined after Saturday afternoon’s action.

One game was postponed as Ballymena United against Portadown fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, but in the games that did go ahead, Glentoran cruised it at Queen’s, while Coleraine, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts joined Larne and Newry City in the last-eight.

Relive all the action below...

Cliftonville's Levi Ives shadows Carrick Rangers forward Alexander Gawne (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick Rangers 0 Cliftonville 1

Not a thriller at the Loughshore Hotel Arena, but Cliftonville won’t mind as Ronan Doherty’s late, late show edged them to a 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers and kept their Cup dream alive.

The Reds ace was the one to respond quickest when the ball went loose in the box with just five minutes remaining and he was able to force it into the net and send Paddy McLaughlin’s men into the hat for the last-eight.

Jonathan Addis had a chance to open the scoring when his header just evaded the target as the hosts dominated early, but it was a first half of very few chances as neither side got to grips with the conditions.

Cliftonville thought they had the winner shortly before they did, only for referee Raymond Crangle to rule it out for offside, but the breakthrough would come.

With five minutes remaining, a scramble in the Carrick box caused havoc and with Aaron Hogg unable to corral the ball, Doherty was there to prod it home and book the Reds’ place in the last-eight.

"We huffed and puffed. Over the course of 90 minutes Cliftonville deserved to win. Sometimes you've got to hold your hands up and admit you got beat by the better team," sighed Carrick boss Stuart King.

"Plenty of effort from my boys, like every week. We fight like mad, everyone can see that but sometimes we just need a bit more quality."

Josh Carson is celebrated for his goal against Portadown (Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

Coleraine 2 Portadown 0

One controversial goal and one sublime goal was the tale of the tape at the Showgrounds as Lyndon Kane and Josh Carson sent Coleraine into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Portadown.

Kane had the Bannsiders ahead midway through the second-half when his header from the edge of the box went all the way over the top of everyone and in, although the visitors believed it should have been disallowed for Andy Mitchell interfering with goalkeeper Jethren Barr, preventing him from making the save.

But there was no question the second should have stood, Carson stepping inside and rifling one in to ensure Coleraine are in the hat for the next round on merit.

The Ports had their chances, and they will wonder what would have happened had Kane’s been ruled out, but now they will turn their full focus to their survival bid in the Premiership.

Portadown should have been ahead early when a mix-up in the Bannsiders’ defence saw Adam Salley hook his effort over the bar, before Stephen Teggart let fly from 25 yards and saw it clip the crossbar on its way over.

On his first start for his new team, Mitchell nearly broke the deadlock when he powered a header towards goal, only to see it drift wide, and he was then denied a long-range effort at the end of a nice team move by an excellent save from Barr.

At the other end, Deane needed to tip another Salley effort over after Matthew Shevlin had spurned a couple of opportunities for the Bannsiders just before the break.

Portadown started positively after the restart as Oisin Conaty tested Deane from range and then Teggart headed wide from a corner, but it was Coleraine who went ahead in bizarre circumstances when Barr just watched Kane’s header bounce past him and in as he was tussling with Mitchell on the ground.

James McLaughlin could have settled it, however he could only steer Kane’s cross onto the bar to keep it a one-goal game, but ultimately that miss wouldn’t matter as Carson took a touch and arrowed one into the bottom corner to settle any nerves.

Ballinamallard United 0 Crusaders 1

Philip Lowry had the decisive say at Ferney Park as Crusaders did enough and no more to defeat a resolute Ballinamallard United side 1-0 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

In a rematch of the 2019 Irish Cup final, it was midfielder Lowry who popped up just after the restart to score the only goal of the game in a match that was dominated by the brutal conditions.

The Mallards will rue a big second-half chance for BJ Banda, who hit the crossbar when he maybe should have done better, but this will be a huge confidence boost that they can mix it with anyone.

"I knew it was going to be blustery, difficult conditions – the ball was there one minute and gone the next with that swirling wind and the way the way came down, it was tough, tough, tough for the players," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"I thought in the first half we kept them at arm’s length but we really only got in behind them a couple of times. It took a little bit of quality from the corner kick with the delivery, won at the back post and Philip Lowry sticks his head on it and puts it in the back of the net, and one was enough."

In a slow start, Jordan Forsythe’s ambitious scissor kick was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock but, in truth, it wasn’t a great chance from the midfielder.

Ballinamallard were the first side to have the ball in the net when captain Dean Curry nodded the ball in midway through the half after Jonny Tuffey spilled the ball, however the referee disallowed it, saying that the goalkeeper had been impeded.

Ironically, after the lack of action in the first half, it took Crusaders just a few minutes of the second half to finally pull ahead when Daniel Larmour headed Ben Kennedy’s corner back across goal and Lowry was there to tap it in.

The Mallards nearly responded instantly, and perhaps Banda should have done better when the ball dropped to him in the box, but his snapshot crashed off the bar and away.

Home goalkeeper Rory Brown made a mistake in handing possession to Forsythe, but he responded with a superb save to deny him a sure winner, but Crusaders were rarely tested again as they held on to go through.

"I wanted our players to give it a real go today and I thought we matched them for a long, long part of the game and then sadly it had one defining moment. BJ is very disappointed – he’s a wonderful finisher but this one he hasn’t been able to stick it in. He struck it well enough but it’s hit the crossbar," said Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey.

"There was a foul before the corner and that irritates me a little bit because from the corner they scored but we had an opportunity and didn’t grab it."

Glentoran's Shay McCartan celebrates his goal during their Irish Cup second round win over Queen's University (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Queen’s University 0 Glentoran 4

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes there is excitement across Northern Ireland at their resurgence, not just in east Belfast, as they cruised into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Queen’s University.

The Premiership leaders were three goals to the good as a double from Robbie McDaid – who likes playing at the Dub after his hat-trick there a couple of years ago – and a further goal from Michael O’Connor had them comfortably in front.

Shay McCartan added a fourth just to put some further shine on the scoreline and McDermott insists that a strong Glentoran is good for the league as a whole, not just those of an Oval disposition.

“The most pleasing things is to be in the hat for the next round, that is always the priority. We knew we would be in for a battle coming to Queen’s but we got our goals early and that helped us,” he said.

"People say there is a buzz around east Belfast but I would say there is a buzz around the whole city and around all of Northern Ireland. We have been pulling in supporters from all over the country, we have seen it and we have said it. We are the fastest-growing fanbase in the country and it is all credit to the players, from where we have come from and where we are now.”

O’Connor gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute when he was found at the back post by Sean Murray’s deep free-kick and he headed it home, before McDaid took over.

The striker got his first in the 24th minute as he got on the end of a Murray corner and managed to force the ball in through a host of bodies, before he added the third four minutes later as he volleyed in another Murray corner.

It was comfortable after the break for the Premiership side as Rory Donnelly struck the woodwork, but they added the gloss with just under ten minutes to go when McCartan’s free-kick dipped under the crossbar and in.

"The best team won and everyone at the Dub wishes Glentoran all the best. I was very impressed with them - the difference between that and the team we played two years ago is night and day,” said home manager Peter Thompson.

"In terms of Queen's, I was disappointed the way the first three goals were conceded from set-pieces and disappointed because we wanted to give our fans something to shout about. But we went out and were more on the front foot in the second half and I am very proud of my players.”

Dungannon Swifts 4 Annagh United 1

Cathair Friel announced himself to the Dungannon Swifts faithful with a first-half double and replacement Ben Gallagher did likewise in the second-half to earn them a 4-1 win over Annagh United.

On-loan striker Friel struck either side of Adam Carroll’s fine effort for the visitors to have them ahead at the interval before Gallagher shouldered the load and did it all himself, bagging a brace to put them into the last-eight.

Annagh put up a stern rearguard and were well in the tie for long periods, but ultimately the top flight quality of the Swifts showed as the game wore on.

It took just three minutes for Friel to introduce himself to the Stangmore Park crowd, the striker running onto Ryan Mayse’s lay-off and lashing it past Eoin Hughes to put them 1-0 up.

But quickly the visitors were level, on-loan Linfield striker Adam Carroll finding space and firing his shot low past Declan Dunne, who got a hand on it but couldn’t prevent it from sneaking into the net.

Dungannon would be ahead at the interval, though, and it was Friel was restored their advantage on the half-hour mark, heading in a Mayse corner that Hughes almost managed to claw out.

The result would not in the balance for long, though, and it was substitute Gallagher who made the Swifts’ progression secure, rifling in from the edge of the box first before depositing the rebound off James Convie’s saved effort shortly after.

Quarter-final draw

Glentoran v Newry City

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Ballymena United/Portstewart v Larne

Ties to be played on March 5