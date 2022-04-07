Irish Cup saga is a black and white case... Glentoran broke the rules, maintains frustrated Newry City manager Darren Mullen

Confused: Darren Mullen does not know why Glentoran are continuing to appeal. Credit: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Newry City manager Darren Mullen has expressed his disappointment and confusion at Glentoran’s decision to seek arbitration following their expulsion from the Irish Cup, causing the border club’s semi-final against Ballymena United to be postponed.

Newry and Ballymena were supposed to play their rescheduled last four clash at Mourneview Park next week on April 13 but it has been put off, with the Irish FA confirming yesterday it had received an arbitration referral from the Oval outfit.

Last week the IFA dismissed Glentoran’s appeal against being thrown out of the Irish Cup for playing the ineligible Joe Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry on March 5.

The governing body revealed that the Glentoran appeal had been made on four grounds, with all of them dismissed by the Appeal Board, including one relating to the online Comet system for registering and listing players for each match.

Many within the game hoped that would be the end of the matter but Glentoran, as they have a right to do, have chosen to go further. Crusaders are in the final, which is scheduled to take place on May 7, though depending on the length of the arbitration process through an independent body that date could now be under threat.

When, or if, the semi-final between promotion chasing Newry and David Jeffrey’s Ballymena will be played nobody knows in what has become an embarrassing episode for football in Northern Ireland.

Newry manager Mullen said: “We are disappointed and confused at what else Glentoran can throw at it when it seems to be pretty black and white that Joe Crowe wasn’t eligible to play.

“Glentoran have had their opportunity to appeal to the IFA which I knew they were going to do.

“Does Comet need looked at? Absolutely, because there have been other issues with it, but in this case it is a case of Glentoran making sure they had their house in order. They didn’t and everybody knew that after the game.”

Mullen added: "I don’t really know what other angle Glentoran can come from that hasn’t been put on the table already.

“For us and Ballymena we would loved to have played the semi-final at Mourneview Park on a Saturday and that would have been a big occasion.

“Now we don’t know what is happening.”

A statement from Newry said: “We have been informed that an arbitration referral has been lodged with the Irish FA which means that our semi-final against Ballymena United will not take place next Wednesday as provisionally planned.

“This will come as a disappointment to all as we know players, management and supporters had started to make work arrangements for Wednesday.”

Ballymena also confirmed in a statement that their semi-final was off “as a result of Glentoran seeking an arbitration referral”, adding that they had “no details of any rearranged game at this time”.

The IFA said earlier: “The Irish FA can confirm that an arbitration referral from Glentoran FC has been received.

“The referral comes after the Irish FA’s Appeals Board dismissed an appeal by Glentoran against the decision of the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee to uphold a protest lodged by Newry City AFC.

“It means the second semi-final in this season’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup (Newry City/Glentoran v Ballymena United) will now not be played on Wednesday 13 April as was provisionally scheduled.

“The Irish FA will communicate the arrangements for the outstanding semi-final tie when a timeline for arbitration has been determined.”

For the Sky Blues, the wait to play the Cup semi-final must be a frustrating one, but the club’s focus is on league matters and that intriguing battle to nail down seventh place and a European play-off spot.

David Jeffrey’s side are just a point behind seventh placed Glenavon and the sides meet at Mourneview Park on Saturday and defender Conor Keeley says the Braidmen are relishing an exciting finish to the season.

“We’ve a lot to play for. We will see what happens with the Irish Cup and the battle to finish seventh has been intense,” said the centre-back. “It’s an exciting finish, especially for the neutral.

“The league is great because there’s no easy games. That’s a credit to all the teams, regardless of their position.

“The league has grown, standards have risen with greater investment and going against sides likes Linfield, who are regularly in Europe, is really good. The standard, in my opinion, can only go up.”