Irish Cup second round draw: Glentoran to face Cliftonville in tie of the round

Holders Glentoran will play Cliftonville in one of the only two all-Premiership ties of the second round of the Irish Cup.

The last 16 games are scheduled to be played next Saturday (May 8) with Linfield set to host Dungannon Swifts and the other remaining five top tier sides facing lower league opposition.

Larne will take on Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown, Ballymena United host PSNI, Crusaders go to Knockbreda, Carrick Rangers travel to face Bangor and Warrenpoint Town are at Championship side Loughgall.

The one tie that does not include a Premiership tie is Championship Dergview's home game against Ballymena and Provincial League side St James Swifts.

Irish Cup second round draw

Dergview v St James Swifts

Larne v Dollingstown

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United v PSNI

Knockbreda v Crusaders

Bangor v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Warrenpoint Town