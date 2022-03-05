Irish Cup semi-final draw: Cliftonville and Crusaders to meet in north Belfast derby as Ballymena and Glentoran repeat 2020 final

Cliftonville and Crusaders will meet in an Irish Cup semi-final north Belfast derby (INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Cliftonville and Crusaders will meet in a north Belfast derby in the Irish Cup semi-finals, while there will be a repeat of the 2020 final in the other last-four tie between Glentoran and Ballymena United.

Cliftonville defeated Coleraine 2-1 in the first of the quarter-finals on Friday night, while Crusaders struck twice through substitute Jordan Owens in a 4-2 win over Dungannon Swifts that sent them into the last-four.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United outlasted Larne in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw at the Showgrounds, while an unconvincing Glentoran display was still enough to defeat Newry City 1-0 at The Oval.

The games will be played at neutral venues on the weekend of April 1 and 2. Exact venues and dates will be decided early next week.

Irish Cup semi-final draw

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Ties to be played on April 1/2