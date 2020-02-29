Irish Cup semi-final draw: Coleraine and Ballymena United meet in mouth-watering derby

Ballymena United's Aaron Burns could have the chance to come up against his former side Coleraine in the Irish Cup semi-final.

Coleraine and Ballymena United face a mouth-watering derby in the Irish Cup semi-final after the draw took place on Saturday evening.

The Bannsiders, who edged Larne 3-2 on Friday evening, will meet their old rivals after David Jeffrey's side saw off last year's beaten finalists Ballinamallard United 2-0 at Ferney Park.

The pair have met twice in the Irish Cup in recent years, Coleraine winning both. It took a 90th minute David Scullion goal to edge a tight sixth round tie 3-2 in 2013 while the 2017 quarter-final brought a much more routine 4-0 success, Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley both scoring twice.

Elsewhere, Glentoran will take on Cliftonville for a place in the final.

The Glens came back from a goal down to beat Crusaders at the Oval on Saturday afternoon.

There was a contentious finish when referee Andrew Davey awarded a penalty, Robbie McDaid slotting home, after which Crusaders picked up three red cards. First Jordan Forsythe was sent off for shoving a ballboy in his haste to restart play. Then after the final whistle Gerard Doherty and either Jordan Owens or Stephen Baxter were dismissed for confronting the referee.

Cliftonville made it through to the semi-final by beating Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Solitude as Ryan Curran scored a late winner.

The Glens and the Reds last met in the Irish Cup in the 2013 final, Andy Waterworth scoring twice in a 3-1 victory for the east Belfast side after extra-time.

Irish Cup semi-final draw

(Ties to be played on Friday 27 March and Saturday 28 March. Final will be played on Saturday 2 May)

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Ballymena United v Coleraine