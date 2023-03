Irish Cup semi-finals as they happened: Shayne Lavery inspires Linfield success after Larne beat Crusaders in contentious penalty shoot-out

18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup quarter final Crusaders v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Crusaders Philip Lowry celebrates after he scores to make it 1-0 Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 18/05/2021 Crusaders v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final. Crusaders Philip Lowry and Larne ’s Tomas Cosgrove during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Stephen Baxter, Tiernan Lynch, David Healy and David Jeffrey are all aiming to lead their sides into the Irish Cup final.

Shayne Lavery was the key man yet again for Linfield. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield will take on Larne in Friday's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park after the two sides came out on top of Tuesday's semi-finals.

Linfield, now just two results away from a league and Irish Cup double, eased past Ballymena United as star man Shayne Lavery bagged two goals and an assist, laying Stevie Fallon's opener on a plate.

That was in the evening kick-off after an altogether tighter, more controversial affair as Larne edged Crusaders in the most dramatic of penalty shoot-outs.

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off during the spot-kicks having been adjudged to have moved off his line three times, warned after the first and booked for the latter two. Crucially, Josh Robinson then scored the retaken spot-kick after Tuffey has saved his two earlier efforts, with Larne going on to win in sudden death.

Ronan Hale had cancelled out Philip Lowry's goal for a 1-1 draw as Crues striker Adam Lecky was sent off with over 10 minutes left on the clock.

Here are the games as they happened: