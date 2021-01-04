Irish Cup should be shelved during Covid-19 crisis, says Warrenpoint boss Barry Gray

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray has argued the Irish Cup could be shelved for a year while clubs aim to finish the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of this season's tournament has been put on hold after the Irish FA failed with its request to have the competition deemed 'elite' under current Covid-19 protocols.

The 2020-21 Championship season is also yet to begin and the Irish FA's attempt to secure it elite status last month was knocked back by the NI Executive and Sport NI. Gray, who steered Cliftonville to the 2018 final where they lost 3-1 to Coleraine, fears the competition may have to go into cold storage during the health crisis.

The opening round was scheduled for this Saturday but only behind closed doors elite sport is allowed to be played during the current lockdown.

Only 12 of the 32 teams in the Irish Cup are deemed 'elite' and clubs outside the top flight insist they should not be expected to play in the competition when their league seasons haven't started.

"I'll be brutally honest and say the Irish Cup should be put on hold this season and its European place can be awarded another way, perhaps through the league placings," said Gray.

"The league is up and running and under pressure to finish. Non-elite teams are struggling to play and it's not fair on them, expecting them to play Cup games with no league matches. Where is the sporting integrity then?

"Why force teams that aren't ready to play in it? That's not what the competition should be about.

"The Irish FA will do what they want as the Irish Cup is a big objective of theirs.

"My opinion is the priority has to be the league. Get it finished in whatever way possible.

"No-one wants to see the Irish Cup be postponed but it may have to be shelved.

"I don't think it is a level playing field. It's the country's senior cup competition but most of the teams haven't played competitive football and is that fair? How is that looking after your neighbours?

"We have a contingency plan for this season and unfortunately if we can't get to 22 matches have we all wasted our time?"