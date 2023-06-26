Irish FA AGM: NIFL’s Sunday game change voted down, but age rule passes on eventful night

Linfield’s trip to Newry last August was one of a number of matches moved to a Sunday to accommodate the Blues’ European commitments

Linfield’s trip to Newry last August was one of a number of matches moved to a Sunday to accommodate the Blues’ European commitments

No Sunday game changes for football in Northern Ireland, impassioned speeches about inclusivity, equality and religion on the subject, a new age rule for clubs to blood young players and the Irish FA revealing they made a loss of over half a million quid in 2022. The 142nd IFA Annual General Meeting at the Armagh City Hotel sure had its moments.

First to the Sunday question, which always provides plenty of heated debate.

Ahead of last night’s AGM, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) had put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

Had the proposal been passed, it would have meant that Sunday games could have taken place without the agreement of both clubs involved.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry, representing the NIFL Board in the absence of Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor, outlined what were viewed as the benefits of such a move and how figures showed attendances had increased on Sundays last season.

Then came statements from the floor with Tommy Whiteside from Crusaders stating that his club weren’t against Sunday football but were against making it mandatory. He declared that this was a divisive issue and went against IFA ideals of ‘inclusivity and equality’, adding that as far as he was aware no NIFL club had been asked for their opinion by the NIFL Board and it was “a poor, poor show on accountability”.

Next Linfield chairman Roy McGivern stated that his club were also against the change and that the “current rule was fit for purpose”.

New Loughgall General Manager David Johnstone made a case on religious grounds, insisting that he knew of players who would refuse to play on a Sunday and that vital sponsorship could be lost at his club if they had to play on the Sabbath.

McKendry stated that as far as he was aware, there had been consultations with clubs and opinions were sought.

Whether all that had an impact on the vote, we will never know but IFA members blasted the NIFL proposal out of the water with 104 against it and only 27 for it, meaning just 21% agreed to NIFL’s alteration when most delegates before the AGM thought the contest would be much closer.

The result will be a blow to Lawlor, who many acknowledge has done a fine job since taking over at NIFL, but he is unlikely to be deterred and may look at bringing an amendment back in some shape or form in a bid to have the ‘weekend of Irish League football’ he feels will take the game to a new level with matches regularly played on a Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

When the result was posted by this correspondent on social media, the majority of fans were unhappy with the vote, with some labelling IFA members as dinosaurs.

A no-no for decades, last season playing on Sunday became more commonplace in Northern Ireland.

The BetMcLean Cup Final was, for the second year in a row, played on the Sabbath as was the Irish Cup decider, though that switch was to avoid a clash with the King’s Coronation.

There were also League games played on a Sunday to accommodate teams playing in Europe on Thursdays but it is evident there remains significant opposition to matches taking place on that day.

The vote against won’t mean the end of Sunday football in Northern Ireland but does mean agreement from both participating clubs will still be needed.

In another vote, the IFA proposal that players must be “16 by the end of the current playing season (May 31 for the men’s game and October 31 for the women’s game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football” was passed by an overwhelming majority, meaning that there won’t be any further cases like Christopher Atherton, who last September came off the bench for Glenavon in a League Cup tie against Dollingstown at 13 years and 329 days to become the youngest ever player in UK senior football.

The IFA’s rationale was that the Football Committee had “recently considered the need to impose a minimum age requirement for adult football for the purpose of safeguarding”.

Crucially, in advance of the vote at the Armagh City Hotel, the IFA Safeguarding Service Delivery Manager consulted with all Leagues regarding the proposal and it was noted that no dissent had been received.

Over the years, men’s and women’s teams in the Irish League have blooded numerous kids aged under 16 in first team matches so this represents a significant change.

Another proposal put forward by Armagh City to have a less formal ‘Annual Members Conference’ take place each year no later than December 31 was withdrawn with the possibility it may return at a later date.

You can’t escape Financial reports, however, with the IFA’s New Financial Director Niall McClean revealing a huge loss of £536,000 for the year ending 2022 across three entities — the IFA, the stadium (Windsor Park) and the IFA’s Charitable Foundation.

The reasons given for the massive loss of over half a million pounds were the economic environment and the rise in energy and utility bills, chartered flights and travel and a change in the senior men’s international manager with Michael O’Neill replacing Ian Baraclough.

McClean added that the IFA had increased revenue to £19.7million in 2022 thanks to improved commercial and sponsorship deals and the commencement of a six-year broadcasting agreement.

He also stated that the IFA’s ambition was to break even in 2023 and that the Association was well positioned to achieve their financial objectives in the coming years with the big one to have a turnover of £100 million from 2022 to 2027.

In his address to members, IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson talked about the “sad but necessary decision” to replace Baraclough and the “pleasure to welcome O’Neill back as manager”.

Nelson also admitted the ambition to have a National Training Centre was going slower than the IFA would have wished and insisted that the IFA and Northern Ireland were “ready and in great shape” to host the Euro 2028 finals should the UK/Ireland bid be successful.

The IFA continue to work with the GAA and government partners with the as-yet-unbuilt Casement Park the venue set to be used for games in the competition in five years’ time.

Nelson also spoke of his disappointment that the sub-regional funding from government to football had not been released to this point, declaring that he hoped the finances would finally come through in 2023.