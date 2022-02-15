Irish FA chief ‘expects’ Stormont to honour £36.2m stadia funding for football clubs in line with Casement Park commitment

The Irish Football Association has called on the Stormont Executive to ensure funding for the sub regional stadia project is made available in line with the commitment to honour an agreement over the GAA’s Casement Park.

Irish League clubs were left fuming when Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey yesterday pulled the plug on the £36.2m funding scheme, insisting she could not go ahead with the project without Executive approval.

Meanwhile, the GAA were instructed that there will be no impact on the redevelopment of Casement Park, which could cost up to £130m.

A Department of Finance spokesperson said: “Casement Park is a designated Executive Flagship project and funding will be provided in line with that prior commitment.”

Now Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson has weighed in, calling on Stormont to also honour the sub regional stadia funding, claiming that it is “only the Executive that can unwind on this commitment and cancel this funding unilaterally”.

“We are fully supportive of the Casement Park project and will support all efforts in making this happen,” Nelson said.

"It is a project the GAA community has waited too long for and that it fully deserves. We note with interest the Finance Minister’s comments and, given that both sub regional and Casement Park are part of the same Executive commitment, we expect that his confirmation of funding extends to the sub regional programme too.

“Given the 11 year delay on fulfilling these commitments, we expect that any additional resourcing requirements needed will be made available for both projects.”

The Irish FA and GAA have both said they are open to working together to include the new Casement Park in the joint five-nation bid to secure the hosting rights to Euro 2028.

Mr Nelson’s statement also noted that the initial commitment over the sub-regional funding had been made 11 years ago before it was “reaffirmed” in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020.

On making her announcement yesterday, Sinn Fein MLA Ms Hargey blamed the DUP for collapsing Stormont, saying if the Executive had remained intact she hoped to release the funds ‘before the end of the mandate’.

However, DUP MLA for North Down Stephen Dunne hit back, saying the Communities Minister had plenty of time to pay out from the football stadia fund and was adamant clubs have been left in limbo because of Ms Hargey’s ‘dithering and delay’.

After Ms Hargey’s comments yesterday, Northern Ireland Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor last night described the political impasse as ‘disgraceful and unforgivable’ and vowed to fight on to secure the funding for his member clubs.

"I think this has been part of the plan for a long time, we're now waiting nearly 11 years for this," Lawlor told Radio Ulster.

"I don't think when we're sitting now on 14 February that the minister was ever going to deliver this in the current mandate. We've been asking for clarity.

"I know a lot of people are upset at this and I'm not surprised in the slightest because I think this has been the game all along. We've already put plans in place to take our plea elsewhere. That is currently under way and we will just continue with those plans.

"I don't think it has gone completely, but the question for us that we haven't been able to get answered is, the money is not visible in the 2022-25 budget either for the Executive, and no upspend - there is upspend for Casement Park, but there's no money for football.

"We're being used as a political football as we have been for nearly 10 or 11 years."

After initially being promised a pot of gold to improve football stadia in 2011, NIFL clubs were forced to wait until 2015 before the then Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure divided out the money after a period of consultation.

Glentoran were originally proposed to receive a huge £10m to upgrade The Oval while those Premiership teams capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity would share a pot of £17m.

IFA Championship clubs were also set to receive a total of £3m, with a potential sum of £500,000 available to clubs who applied, and a further £3m would be put towards “a single high quality facility” for intermediate and junior football.

The final strand was meant to be a sum of £3m for a national training centre.

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last week, the reason for further delay from Minister Hargey was because the Department was keen to incorporate the women’s game and grassroots football into the funding programme.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA and Communities spokesperson, Andy Allen MBE, said: “The Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey has had ample time to deliver on the 2011 Executive endorsed sub-regional stadia programme. There have been repeated false dawns for the programme with the latest being delivered under the guise of the collapsed Executive. However, football clubs and supporters across Northern Ireland have been let down by successive Ministers.”

The SDLP’s Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said last night: “The DUP’s self-interested decision to collapse the Assembly has undoubtedly put key legislation and initiatives at risk, but myself and SDLP colleagues have been campaigning for years to have this programme progressed and now right before the end of the current mandate we receive confirmation it won’t proceed.

“Clubs in Derry and right across the North need this money to improve their grounds to a modern-day standard. Sinn Féin told us over five years ago that this funding was guaranteed and successive Communities Ministers have failed to deliver it, much to the disappointment of local teams and their supporters.”