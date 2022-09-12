Irish FA confirm domestic football to resume with immediate effect after weekend pause

Domestic football has been given the green light to resume in Northern Ireland after all games over the weekend were cancelled due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Irish FA postponed the entire calendar of fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the monarch’s passing on Thursday, from the Danske Bank Premiership through to the amateur game.

However, football matches are permitted to resume from today, starting with tonight’s four fixtures in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership, while all other “organised footballing activity” can also restart.

The Irish FA also confirmed in their statement that the upcoming weekend fixtures should proceed as scheduled, however it would communicate any changes if necessary.

The Danske Bank Premiership is due to resume on Friday when Linfield travel to Crusaders, with Newry City taking on Dungannon Swifts on the same night.