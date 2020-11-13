Irish FA confirm further suspension of non-elite activity in line with extension of circuit breaker lockdown

Non-elite football will be shut down for a further two weeks under new restrictions (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Irish FA have confirmed that all non-elite football activity in Northern Ireland will be suspended for a further two weeks after the extension of the 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

The Stormont Executive confirmed on Thursday that the current restrictions will continue for a further two weeks, which has prompted the IFA to follow suit.

Under the restrictions, no training or matches below the Northern Ireland national teams, the Danske Bank Premiership or Danske Bank Women's Premiership can take place.

As well as that, the Irish FA's Foundation programmes, including Electric Ireland Shooting Stars and McDonald's Fun Football cannot take place over the next two weeks.

Championship side Institute and Premier Intermediate outfit Portstewart were two of the first teams to be affected as their friendly, scheduled for Saturday, had to be called off.

According to Justice Minister Naomi Long, the same restrictions will apply to all other sports in Northern Ireland, meaning fixtures outside of non-elite level cannot take place until Friday, November 27.

That means that outside of Ulster Rugby games and the conclusion of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, there will be few sporting events taking place for the next two weeks.

However, Ulster Rugby have confirmed that club teams can return to non-contact training from Saturday in line with NI Executive guidelines.