Irish FA confirm that all this weekend’s football matches have been postponed in light of Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death

Football

The Irish Football Association has postponed all fixtures for the forthcoming weekend, as a mark of respect, following the death of the Queen Elizabeth II.

The NI Football League confirmed on Thursday evening the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening – Cliftonville versus Glentoran and Larne versus Dungannon Swifts - had been postponed.

However, the Irish Football Association stepped in on Friday morning and postponed all fixture scheduled for Saturday 10 September.

In a statement the governing body said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”

The decision applies to all levels of football in Northern Ireland, from the Danske Bank Premiership down to amateur football.

Such was the interest in the story, the Irish FA’s website crashed shortly after posting the news of this weekend’s postponements at 9.30am on Friday morning.

IFA President Conrad Kirkwood described The Queen as ‘a model of leadership, selfless service and dignity’ while the Association’s Chief Executive Patrick Nelson added that she served with a ‘selfless generosity of spirit’ and IFA chairman Stephen Martin said Her Majesty ‘led a remarkable life of service and devotion and she will be sorely missed.”

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was much loved and respected all over the world and will be missed enormously. She will be remembered as one of our most popular and greatest monarchs.”

Kenny Shiels, the Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager, stated: “The Queen has been unique, not only in her longevity, but in her remarkable family care. She has set an example to every mother by how she was able to devote herself to the needs of everybody.

“I feel like we are all indebted to this fantastic human being. She always sought peace and was able to reassure her people with a trusting emphasis to bring us through the Troubles in our small province. God bless her.”

Football was not the only sport to make decisions about calling off fixtures with Ulster Rugby’s pre-season challenge match on Friday against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland cancelled.

Ulster Hockey announced that “as mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, all hockey in Ulster is postponed with immediate effect until further notice.”