Irish FA demand answers over Crusaders vs Glentoran clash as Paul Millar and Darren Murphy set for clear the air talks

Governing body to investigate alleged assaultPaul Millar and Darren Murphy set to meet for clear the air talks

The Irish FA have insisted that to ‘uphold the integrity of the game’ they will be seeking ‘total transparency’ from Crusaders and Glentoran with regard to an incident involving Darren Murphy and Paul Millar at Seaview during last month’s Irish Premiership game between the sides and will deal with their findings accordingly.