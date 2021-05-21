Irish FA discussions ongoing over Crusaders’ protest hours before Cup final

The Irish FA’s Challenge Cup Committee discussions are ongoing over the official protest lodged by Crusaders and a swift answer is expected this afternoon with the final scheduled for tonight at Mourneview Park.

Crusaders forwarded a protest in relation to Tuesday’s Irish Cup semi-final after taking legal advice.

The club shared details of their protest with the IFA verbally and e-mailed them a copy of documentation.

The protest details what the club calls “multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the Game”.

They relate to the rules around the taking of penalty kicks and shoot-outs.

Larne ultimately won the penalty shoot-out 6-5 to secure their place against Linfield in the final after the game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes at Mourneview Park.

But the Crues claim that a Larne player was not removed from play after goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off for moving off his line three times.

And the north Belfast club have also argued that Tuffey was on his line when he saved Josh Robinson’s penalty before his dismissal and that Larne keeper Conor Mitchell had also left his line and went unpunished.

An Irish FA spokesperson said: “I can confirm the Irish FA has received correspondence from Crusaders FC regarding the Irish Cup semi-final between Larne and Crusaders at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

“The Association will not be making any comment in relation to this correspondence at this juncture.

“Staff within the Association have been told to continue their preparations for the Irish Cup final, which is scheduled to be played at Mourneview Park tomorrow evening (7.45 kick-off).”

Crusaders stated: “Following legal advice, Crusaders FC confirm that an Official Protest has been lodged with the IFA Challenge Cup Committee in relation to the above fixture in accordance with Rule 18 of the competition.

“In order to minimise disruption to the competition and given the extremely tight timelines, the details of the protest have been shared with the IFA verbally and a copy of the documentation has been forwarded also by email.

“The protest details multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NO legal action has been taken as has been misreported widely in the press.”

Clubs normally have the right to appeal decisions and if the Crues go down that route, the question arises - will that stop the final going ahead?

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said he has sympathy for any losing side in a cup semi-final and he added the shoot-out fallout has not distracted his team’s focus on the huge game.

“I sympathise with David Jeffrey and Bryan McLoughlin after their semi-final defeat as well,” he said. “It’s difficult to get to a semi-final, to lose one given the amount of time and work that goes into it is cruel. But unfortunately, that is football.

“My concentration and the concentration of everyone at Larne Football Club is on the final on Friday night.

“Our job right now is to concentrate totally on football and that’s the only thing we are talking about and thinking about.”

Larne chairman Gareth Clements said it would be disappointing if the showpiece was postponed.

“It was an eventful end to the game but it was out of our hands,” he said. “We are just focusing on the final. It would be very disappointing if the final was postponed but it’s out of our control and we have to try to block this out of the minds of the players and management.”

Tonight’s final will be played in front of 1,000 fans, with the showpiece dubbed a “learning event” by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Irish FA president and Fifa vice-president David Martin welcomed the fans’ return.

“It will be the first time in over a year we have had 1,000 or more fans into a domestic game and it’s a big boost for the game,” said Martin. “I’m also delighted to see up to 500 spectators are allowed at outdoor sport events from next week.”