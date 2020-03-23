Irish FA extend football ban to end of April amidst coronavirus pandemic

Irish League football's lockdown will not continue until at least April 30.

The Irish Football Association has confirmed that the suspension of the local football season has been extended until April 30th.

The initial postponement of the campaign was due to last only until April 4.

While it was increasingly obvious football would not be returning until long after that date, the Irish FA has now confirmed an extension that is in line with the actions of their English counterparts at the Football Association.

The revised date is also under ongoing review as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

An Irish FA statement read: "It has been agreed to extend the suspension of the football season in Northern Ireland, at both domestic and grassroots level until 30 April, subject to an ongoing review of the situation.

"The decision has been made with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.

"The matter will be kept under constant review and means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time.

"Government advice and that from the health authorities remains in place. We continue to encourage people to visit NHSUK/coronavirus for information about the virus and how to protect yourself and use the 111 online coronavirus service to check if you need medical help."