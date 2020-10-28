Irish FA must do more to help rescue clubs from pandemic impact, says David Jeffrey

Irish League

David Jeffrey has called on the Irish FA to raise their game in the fight to keep senior football in Northern Ireland alive and kicking.

Clubs are concerned about their long-term financial survival during the Covid-19 pandemic and are awaiting news of a badly needed multi-million pound funding package from Stormont.

Danske Bank Premiership clubs held talks last night and the Northern Ireland Football League will forward correspondence to the NI Executive tomorrow outlining their thoughts on the way forward.

Match day revenue has collapsed and, even though limited numbers of fans have been able to attend games, Premiership matches are expected to be played behind closed doors for a period due to the resurgence of the virus.

Details of the financial package, however, must be confirmed before clubs shut out spectators.

It also emerged last night that the Championship season will be cut from 38 games to 22 matches and is provisionally scheduled to kick off on November 28.

The Irish FA maintain that they have given clubs financial support and lobbied government for additional funds, but Ballymena boss Jeffrey feels that the governing body need to up their game at this critical time.

"We need government and more Irish FA money," insisted Jeffrey, who steered Linfield to 31 trophies before guiding the Sky Blues to League Cup success,

“The Irish FA are our governing body. I understand when Patrick Nelson (IFA chief executive) talks about all the commitments they have to grassroots football, the various international teams, women’s football and those who have disabilities. I get all of that totally, but you think of the number of players who are in the Northern Ireland team who came from the Irish League.

“Liam Boyce, who scored that penalty in Bosnia, and everyone is singing the praises of Stuart Dallas. Look at Gavin Whyte’s progress, and I could go on until I’m blue in the face.

“Part of the reason why football is structured the way it is, is because of the work Michael O’Neill and Jim Magilton did in helping to prepare players for a move to the professional game, and Joel Cooper just left Linfield recently to go to Oxford, following in Mark Sykes’ footsteps.

“We want Northern Ireland boys playing in England and Scotland, and the Irish League continues to play a huge role in that. This is the Premier League in our country and there needs to be some form of contribution.

“Referees got an increase in their payments from last season. If there are no fans coming in, who can pay the officials? Could the Irish FA not cover their costs?

“We just can’t keep looking to the government all the time. The Irish FA are our governing body. What happens to football in Tyrone if Dungannon Swifts, who have developed so many players, cannot continue?

“I still regret Omagh Town not being part of the league — are we going to go down that route again and be left with a Belfast and District League?

“One of the greatest developments was Ballinamallard getting into the league. Let’s think of the whole picture.”

The Irish FA have agreed to distribute Fifa funding to men’s and women’s teams, including £21,000 for NIFL Premiership teams.

It has also been a financially challenging year for the Irish FA who have furloughed staff and suffered significant losses.

Clubs have also been able to secure rates relief and hospitality grants ranging from £10,000 to £25,000.