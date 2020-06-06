Irish FA permit group training next week as football's return moves a step closer

Clubs at all levels will be allowed to return to training in small groups next week.

The Irish FA have published an update confirming a return to group training next week.

From Monday (June 8), teams can begin to work in small groups of up to six people, including coaches.

Such a move is part of the Stormont Executive's second step in sport's planned return to action.

Sessions should observe social distancing of two metres between participants with no close physical contact permitted. As such, no small-sided matches are as yet allowed to take place.

Strict hygiene protocols must be followed such as sanitising equipment before and after use, with the sharing of equipment kept to a minimum.

Personal hygiene steps should be taken including washing hands before and after the session, not spitting and not sharing drink bottles.

The news will be welcomed by football clubs at all levels, with team training suspended since the season was suspended at the end of March.

The Irish FA's latest guidance can be seen here.

The current date for the Irish League to advise UEFA on their plans for the conclusion of the 19/20 season is on Friday. It is expected that a Premiership meeting will take place during the week to discuss the NI Football League steering group's proposals.

Also on Monday, golf moves into the second stage of its planned return, with groups now allowed to play in groups of four rather than three, tee-time intervals cut to 12 minutes instead of 14 and guests allowed to play with members at each club's discretion.