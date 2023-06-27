Irish FA reject NIFL Sunday football proposal and reveal huge financial loss at AGM

And on an eventful evening at the Armagh City Hotel, the IFA revealed a huge loss of £536,000 for the year ending 2022.

New IFA Finance Director Niall McClean outlined that the shortfall was across three entities — the IFA itself, the stadium (Windsor Park) and the IFA’s Charitable Foundation.

The reasons given for the startling loss of over half a million pounds were the economic environment and the rise in energy and utility bills, chartered flights and travel and a change in the senior men’s international manager with Michael O’Neill replacing Ian Baraclough.

In his speech to members, McClean pointed out that the IFA’s ambition was to break even in 2023 and that the Association was well positioned to achieve their financial objectives in the coming years.

NIFL may not be so confident about pushing through changes at an IFA AGM in the future after what was a hefty defeat on one of the game’s hottest topics.

They had put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

Had the proposal passed it would have meant that Sunday games could have taken place without the agreement of both clubs involved but by a large majority IFA members voted against the proposal. The vote was 104 to 27 meaning just 21% agreed to NIFL’s alteration.

It means that for Sunday games to take place the status quo remains with agreement still required by both clubs.

While those who voted for the proposal felt it was a forward thinking change for modern day football in Northern Ireland, it was evident from most of those at the AGM in Armagh that they felt the amendment was a step too far with representatives from Crusaders, Linfield and Loughgall all voicing why they wanted to keep the rule as it is.