Exclusive | Irish FA will have to bid again for stadium funding, reveals secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris

Secretary of State Heaton-Harris says Irish FA will have to bid again against ‘other important things’ when Stormont finally returns as clubs were told in 2011 and 2020 that £36m was ‘ring-fenced’

Chris Heaton-Harris has cast doubt on Stadia Funding for Irish League clubs

Jonathan Bradley Sat 20 May 2023 at 01:01