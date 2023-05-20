Irish FA will have to bid again for stadium funding, reveals secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris
Secretary of State Heaton-Harris says Irish FA will have to bid again against ‘other important things’ when Stormont finally returns as clubs were told in 2011 and 2020 that £36m was ‘ring-fenced’
As a politician and qualified referee, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is well used to voicing unpopular opinions but his assessment that the long-awaited Sub-Regional Stadia Funding will only “potentially” be released by a restored Stormont will have some of the country’s biggest football clubs fearing they’ll be the ones paying the penalty for the ongoing lack of devolved legislature.