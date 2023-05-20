Irish League 1-50: Class act Leroy Millar is our number one hit in end of year chart

Larne’s midfield general Leroy has been a smash at Inver Park

Leroy Millar sets off on another lung-busting run for Larne in their push for the titlein

It’s a tired old cliché to say a thrilling game has been a ‘Great advertisement for Irish League football’, but this season really has been one to remember.

All this week, Belfast Telegraph football writers Keith Bailie, Steven Beacom, Graham Luney, Conor McLaughlin and Alex Mills have compiled Danske Bank Premiership’s 50 best players based on this season’s performances, and today we hit the top 10 and the man who occupies the No.1 slot.

1. LEROY MILLAR (LARNE)

When Larne star Leroy Millar heard he had been voted number one in the Belfast Telegraph’s top 50 Irish League players of the season, his immediate reaction was “that’s class”. The midfielder has been exactly that throughout an historic campaign for the club.

What a signing Millar has turned out to be for the Inver Park outfit.

It was a difficult decision last summer to leave Ballymena United where he was captain but it has proved an inspired call by both player and club.

In his first campaign at Larne, the 27-year-old was sensational, helping the team win a first League title and a third County Antrim Shield in a row.

The Cullybackey man has been dynamic with his forward runs from midfield and his ability to score and assist, combined with his selfless efforts in his own half to help his team-mates.

Those fantastic performances have led to him being named Ulster Footballer of the Year and Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards in recent weeks.

Today he can add the mantle of the Belfast Telegraph’s best Irish League player of the 2022/2023 season to his other honours, heading the vote by our football writers who put together a 50 to 1 countdown.

Viewed as a quality operator at Ballymena, Millar has improved his all-round game at Larne and grown in stature becoming the top performer in the Irish League.

Hearing the news that he topped a mighty impressive list beating Crusaders ace Philip Lowry (second) and Larne team-mate Fuad Sule (third), Millar told the Belfast Telegraph: “That’s class. That means a lot to me. It was a hard decision to leave Ballymena last year but it was the right decision.

“I love it at Larne and to win the title this season was incredibly special for everyone at the club and I was delighted to be part of it.”

Millar is modest and genuinely pleased to learn that several of his Larne buddies — Sule, Lee Bonis, Tomas Cosgrove and Cian Bolger — also made the top 10.

“That’s some going to have five in the top 10,” said Millar.

“Those boys made me look better than I am. The team has been unbelievable.

“I wasn’t expecting all the awards, obviously the team has had a great year and I think anyone in the side could have got that recognition, but I’ve been given awards and I’m very appreciative of all the support and everyone who has voted for me.

“It’s me receiving awards but it’s thanks to the efforts of the whole team.”

Millar never fails to point that out. He is a proper team player. It’s one of the reasons why he is so highly rated by managers, other footballers and supporters across the Irish League.

Every time he steps out on to a pitch his aim is to help his club and those around him wearing the same colours.

He knows to keep doing that he needs to improve on an individual basis.

“I can always get better. If I’m not getting better now there is something wrong. I’m in my peak years and every day I come in I look to be that one per cent better,” he says.

“Every day I want to keep improving, I hit 11 goals this season and I will try to get to double figures as quickly as I can next season.

“I’m hungry and I want to win more trophies. I haven’t won an awful lot in my career so I want to make up for lost time and win as much as I can.

“Ever since I came to Larne I have been impressed with the full-time set-up and how the club is structured. When I was part-time with Ballymena I was training but also doing a lot of work on my own.

“There was kind of no structure to it but here I am doing tactical, technical and physical work and I’m reaping the rewards. It feels like this has been my best year.”

Winning the title means that Larne have a shot at the Champions League next term, albeit not at their own ground after their synthetic pitch failed to meet the required FIFA criteria for European competition.

Tiernan Lynch’s players are on a well-deserved break but return for pre-season on June 7 prior to Larne’s first ever entry into the biggest club competition in world football the following month.

“I can’t wait to get back,” says Millar, who as a young boy was a champion kickboxer and gifted rugby player.

“We don’t want to be standing still as a club. We won the League and County Antrim Shield and it’s all forgotten about now, you are only as good as your last performance.

“We had our training programme sent out this week to get us easing our way back in and the boys will be fit for pre-season to give Europe a good crack.

“Linfield came close to reaching the group stages of the Europa Conference League last year. We are determined to give it our best and see how far we can go.”

Philip Lowry

2. PHILIP LOWRY (CRUSADERS)

It was fitting that midfielder Lowry scored in the Irish Cup Final victory for Crusaders over Ballymena United – because he has been doing that all season.

From the middle of the park, Lowry netted a stunning 21 goals in the 2022/2023 campaign, inspiring the Crues throughout.

There were some belters in there but it’s not just the goals that we should be talking about, as his general play in midfield continues to impress. Lowry has been one of the top guns in the Irish League for years and has deserved all the positive headlines that have come his way this term. He is one of the most respected figures in our game.

Fuad Sule — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

3. FUAD SULE (LARNE)

Talk about a midfield enforcer. That’s exactly what Sule was in this season of all seasons for Larne in which they won the league title and County Antrim Shield.

Off the pitch, the midfielder is a big personality and on it, his desire to become a champion with the Inver Park outfit shone like a beacon.

The 26-year-old was supreme in protecting his defence and winning challenges so that the attackers could do their thing. Week after week, game after game, he delivered consistent displays and at times when the going got tough, he was there to ensure that everyone else in the side got going. An exceptional season, he will leave the club with special memories.

Matthew Shevlin

4. MATTHEW SHEVLIN (COLERAINE)

At times this season, Shevlin was unstoppable for Coleraine. In 2014, at just 15 years of age, he made his debut for Ballymena United, bursting onto the Irish League scene.

Since that moment, everyone in football here knew that the forward had something special. This term, he came of age as one of the best players in the Irish Premiership and ended it as the top scorer in the league with 23 goals – and this being for a team that had an ultimately disappointing campaign, finishing sixth.

Shevlin scored all types of goals, from fox-in-the-box efforts to sublime individual strikes. He truly was brilliant for the Bannsiders.

Lee Bonis

5. LEE BONIS (LARNE)

When Larne paid Portadown £100,000 for Bonis in January 2022, many in the game questioned the fee. There are no questions now about the ability and quality of the 23-year-old who, after a fantastic season, is being chased by a number of English clubs.

You could tell Bonis had something about him at Portadown but the full-time training at Inver Park has seen him come on leaps and bounds. He has become a magnificent all-round centre-forward capable of scoring goals, teeing up team-mates and leading the line with confidence.

The ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 forward did all of that and had an immense impact on Larne’s historic title-winning season.

Matthew Fitzpatrick — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

6. MATTHEW FITZPATRICK (GLENAVON)

Playing in a side that finished seventh in the Premiership, it shows how exceptionally well Fitzpatrick did this season to make our top 10.

The striker was the outstanding performer for Glenavon, scoring 19 league goals and making him one of the hottest properties in Irish League football. All the top clubs here would love to have him in their ranks. The former Antrim GAA star has a presence about him in attack and a fearless nature. Over the last nine months, he has displayed predatory instincts and an appetite to find the net – and you can’t help thinking that, at 28 years of age, there is much more to come from Fitzpatrick.

Daniel Finlayson

7. DANIEL FINLAYSON (LINFIELD)

With Linfield not winning the title, this season won’t be one for the Blues to look back on with great satisfaction. Finlayson, though, can reflect on his opening campaign in Irish League football with pride.

The right-back has been brilliant. He offers David Healy’s side a strong attacking outlet, and even more impressive are his defensive qualities which have stood out. Few wingers have got much change out of Finlayson, who arrived at Windsor Park last summer on a loan move from St Mirren. At the end of this term, in which Linfield won the League Cup and finished second-place in the Premiership, the talented 22-year-old signed a permanent one-year deal.

Tomas Cosgrove

8. TOMAS COSGROVE (LARNE)

When Belfast man Cosgrove took the decision to leave Cliftonville for Championship side Larne in 2018 he took a lot of stick. It turned out to be the right call as five years on he is captain of a title-winning side.

Cosgrove is a super footballer and vital to how Larne play with his rampaging runs up the right flank providing impetus and inspiration to the attack. This season he has created chances galore for his team-mates and havoc for the opposition and at the other end has played his part in helping Larne achieve a marvellous defensive record.

Bobby Burns

9. BOBBY BURNS (GLENTORAN)

The former Hearts ace has had ups and downs since joining Glentoran, but this season the versatile performer showed his star quality. Following the appointment of Rodney McAree as manager in January, Burns consistently delivered a high level of performance and was instrumental in helping the Glens qualify for Europe through the Play-Offs.

At Glentoran, goals against Linfield make you a firm favourite – and Burns grabbed FOUR of them in the 2022/23 campaign, including a last-gasp equaliser at Windsor Park. With interest from other clubs, no wonder the east Belfast outfit are keen for the 23-year-old to sign a new contract and stay at The Oval.

Cian Bolger

10. CIAN BOLGER (LARNE)

THE experienced Bolger was a rock for Larne this season as they won their first Irish Premiership title in their 134-year history.

Ex-Leicester and Bolton centre-back Bolger excelled in a defence that only conceded 22 goals in 38 league games – such a key element to their Gibson Cup success. A towering figure, he was particularly strong in the air and showed he could play football on the deck too. For good measure, the 31-year-old netted a couple of league goals in one of the most satisfying campaigns of his long career. Such was the desire to keep him, the Inver Reds rewarded Bolger with a new two-year deal at the end of the season.

AND THE REST OF THE TOP 50…

11. Jamie Mulgrew – Linfield

One player who certainly sets examples and standards at Linfield is the skipper, Jamie Mulgrew. Though they picked up the BetMcLean Cup, it’s fair to state that the Blues weren’t at their dynamic best during a season laden with bumps on the road but Mulgrew was someone upon whom they were able to regularly rely when he stepped on to the pitch.

Often single-handedly dragging his team-mates over the line on days when things appeared to be turning against them, the evergreen 36-year-old — who made 36 Premiership appearances this term — is one of the main reasons Linfield finished as high as they did in the standings.

12. Chris Shields – Linfield

Though not quite as impactful as his maiden year in Irish League football, Chris Shields nevertheless brings a grace and poise to Linfield’s midfield engine room. His eye for a pass is every bit as honed as his hunger for a challenge and, not afraid to roll his sleeves up for the dirty side of the game when the occasion demands, the Dundalk icon regularly sacrifices himself in a bid to let his team-mates shine.

Also blessed with a steely composure from the penalty spot, Shields is in many ways a manager’s dream when it comes to setting an example.

13. Jordan Forsythe – Crusaders

If Jordan Forsythe is on his game, you can virtually guarantee a Crusaders victory. Capable of making his side tick in defence and attack — even in the same game — the former Bangor man has popped up with so many crucial goals over the years and continues to deliver on the big stage for Stephen Baxter’s men. Be it rattling in unstoppable free-kicks — as north Belfast rivals Cliftonville discovered to their cost in March — or being in the right place at the right time (see the goal that eliminated Glentoran from the Irish Cup) Forsythe remains a hugely dependable component in the Crues’ cog.

14. Shaun Want – Larne

An unknown quantity this side of the Irish Sea when he arrived from Hamilton Academical last summer, Want — who came through the youth ranks at New Douglas Park — has certainly made himself and his abilities known to all concerned in a hugely fruitful 12 months since. A no-nonsense defender who has slotted seamlessly into the Larne line-up, the imposing Scotsman has played an invaluable role in his team’s superb defensive record during a debut season that he ended with Premiership and County Antrim Shield medals safely tucked away in his back pocket.

15. Ronan Hale – Cliftonville

Banging in 29 goals from a predominantly wide role is nothing to be sniffed at. Hale made a high-profile move from Larne to Cliftonville 12 months ago and hit the ground running with a strike on his debut before embarking upon an array of typically all-action displays that made him the beating heart of the Reds attack.

Often unstoppable when he cuts back onto his right foot, defences give Hale a sight on goal — from any distance — at their peril and the number of sensational efforts he contributed to Cliftonville’s various Goal of the Month competitions speaks volumes for the impact the 24-year-old had in his first season at Solitude.

16. Conor McMenamin – Glentoran

There’s no question Conor McMenamin would have been much higher up our list had he not been shot down by injury at a crucial stage. Missing out such a large chunk of the campaign — and his understandable rustiness when he eventually returned to the fold — should not, however, detract from the stellar contribution he made in the opening months when he and Glentoran looked utterly invincible. The Northern Ireland international is arguably the best player in the Irish League and, in a sport littered with what ifs and maybes, Glens fans will no doubt be wondering how their season would have panned out had the 27-year-old been fit the whole way through.

17. Billy Joe Burns – Crusaders

A player who only seems to get better with age — which is quite a feat for someone so evidently talented to begin with when he first burst on to the scene as a rampaigning right-back with Linfield back in 2007.

Burns is one of the Premiership’s most wisened pros and the Crusaders defence is often notably poorer for his absence.

As well as the natural ability he brings whether called upon at centre-half or full-back, his leadership skills, deadly deliveries and often under-rated eye for the sublime in front of goal mark the 34-year-old out as one of the League’s most reliable performers.

18. Sean Moore – Cliftonville

Another youngster who took the Premiership by storm, Sean Moore was integral to Cliftonville’s most productive period of the season.

A pacy winger with more than a few tricks up his sleeve, he registered some eye-catching goals — including one absolute pearler at Carrick Rangers — amid an international tug-of-war that saw the Irish FA and Football Association of Ireland vie to secure his services.

Now capped by the Republic at Under-19 level and bound for a summer move to West Ham United, the 17-year-old is deceptively adept in the air and was regularly used to good effect when the Reds were defending set pieces.

19. Terry Devlin – Glentoran

A few eyebrows were raised when Devlin made the switch from Dungannon Swifts last summer. Regarded as a talented player with a bright future ahead of him — as arrivals off the Stangmore Park production line invariably tend to be — the prospect of him becoming a driving force in the heart of the Glentoran machine may have appeared fanciful to even the most optimistic of observers. That, however, is exactly what the 19-year-old has delivered and, having added goals to his game, has a string of cross-channel suitors noting his rapid rise.

20. Rohan Ferguson – Larne

The highest ranked goalkeeper on our list, Ferguson provided a formidable final barrier to anyone wily enough to negotiate their way past a watertight Larne defence. With 23 clean sheets in 34 appearances, the 26-year-old was a calm and assured presence as the Inver Park outfit powered their way to Danske Bank Premiership glory. One of Larne’s biggest issues in the 2021/22 campaign — particularly in the latter stages of the campaign — was the concession of frustratingly avoidable goals but Ferguson has played a key role in shoring things up at the back.

21. Matthew Clarke – Linfield

In what was a long and demanding campaign for the dethroned champions, the trusted left-back made 54 appearances — only Sam Roscoe made more (56). Clarke has played more than 360 games for the Blues and you don’t last that long at Windsor Park without showing the right mentality and tremendous level of consistency. The Castlederg man even equalled Noel Bailie’s 36 European appearances in their 2-0 defeat at home to FC Zurich in August. The 29-year-old helped the Blues lift the BetMcLean Cup and although David Healy’s side fell short in their title defence, he can be proud of his trademark combative performances full of heart and desire.

22. Paul Heatley – Crusaders

The Seaview legend scored one of the best goals we have witnessed in an Irish Cup Final during that 4-0 demolition of Ballymena United. The 35-year-old knows he’s coming to the end of his career but defences be warned, there is still life in this old dog. The man who has been lighting up this League for over a decade has got more magic tricks to show us. The wing wizard has had to keep his standards up and he can reflect on three championships and three Irish Cup wins. The 2015 Ulster Footballer of the Year has legendary status at the north Belfast club and his attacking flair continues to get fans off their seats.

23. Aidan Wilson – Glentoran

The defender was a slick performer for Crusaders before he moved across the city. Wilson, along with his team-mates, enjoyed a stunning start to the season. The centre-back became an instant fans’ favourite. The east Belfast side didn’t lose a Premiership game until November 8 when Glenavon defeated them 2-1 at Mourneview Park. The Glens’ season went on a downward spiral and injuries impacted the squad. Wilson also ended up in the treatment room but when he was on the pitch he was a commanding presence. The 24-year-old, who had 14 years at Rangers, is one of our League’s most talented defenders.

24. Aaron Donnelly – Larne

The 23-year-old arrived from Cliftonville in a deal which saw Ronan Hale move in the other direction. The versatile defender slotted into the Larne defence with ease and we all know how mean the Invermen’s backline became. The boys at the back provided the platform for the club to sustain a title-winning charge. Just 22 goals were conceded over the League campaign and Donnelly played a huge part. At the club’s end of season awards he lifted the prize for best young player, reflecting his impressive displays. Despite his youth, Donnelly has already gained significant Irish League experience.

25. Sam Roscoe – Linfield

With his 56 appearances for the Blues this season, no-one gave more to the cause than the centre-back. He has now left the club and will be hard to replace. He joined Linfield two years ago and has been a fantastic servant. As David Healy stated, Roscoe has been a “rock” in the heart of his defence. The 24-year-old’s ability and attitude has impressed at Windsor Park. He’s been a dominant presence at the back, showing intelligence, bravery and composure. His link-up play with the midfield was impressive and he stepped up when Jimmy Callacher was injured. He leaves Linfield with some great memories and with Callacher also moving on, there are fresh faces needed in key areas.

26. Joel Cooper – Linfield

The bumpy Windsor Park surface may not have been appreciated by Cooper all season but he still managed to find the net 17 times in 49 appearances. He marked his 150th outing for the club by banging in four goals in a 7-0 win over Newry City in March. When he returned to Linfield last summer it was a signing that suggested the champions meant business but we could have seen a bit more magic from the gifted winger. Linfield lacked a little attacking spark, particularly against top-six rivals. But when you have a player like Cooper leading the charge the threat is very real. When on fire, Cooper is unplayable. The 27-year-old showed flashes of his brilliance but wasn’t consistent enough to squeeze into our top 20.

27. Andy Ryan – Larne

Andy who? A few fans might have said when the Scottish striker arrived at Inver Park in January but what an impact he made. Fittingly, he scored at Seaview the night Larne won their first Premiership title. The recruitment of Ryan, Joe Thomson and Micheál Glynn in January really gave Larne a boost at a key point in the season. Lynch had tracked Ryan for a long time before the former Dunfermline Athletic striker joined the Invermen from Hamilton Academical. The 28-year-old relieved pressure on other frontmen by scoring big goals. The January transfer business made a real difference and Larne’s smart recruitment worked a treat. Ryan hit the ground running and now Linfield are interested in snapping him up.

28. Micheal Glynn – Larne

Another January signing that gave the Invermen an extra bounce. The versatile 21-year-old was involved in the deal that also lured Joe Thomson from Derry City, with Ben Doherty going in the opposite direction. Glynn had been around the Irish League, having enjoyed loan spells at Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon, but now with the benefit of full-time football, he could reach a new level. The Fermanagh man has a physical presence and strong left foot while still young and not the finished article. Glynn impressed while at Glenavon and he added depth to Larne’s squad ahead of the title push. The former Ballinamallard player made a valuable contribution to Larne’s historic title-winning season.

29. Rhys Marshall – Glentoran

Former Glenavon ace Marshall helped the Glens get off to a flying start and for a while it looked like the east Belfast side would stroll to the title. But Marshall and his team-mates were unable to sustain it. Two first-half goals in a win at Carrick Rangers was a highlight but the former Shamrock Rovers defender didn’t quite hit the levels we expected from him. His experience, defensive qualities and professional attitude make him a formidable player, but a difficult season prevents him being higher up on this list.

30. Lyndon Kane – Coleraine

The hometown boy has been transformed into Roy Keane, sort of. The midfield maestro has had to fight back from several long-term injuries but he would have enjoyed passing the 250-appearance mark. He’s always been a player who enjoys going forward and he has shown his versatility. One of Oran Kearney’s trusted warriors, you are guaranteed class and commitment. It’s been another challenging campaign for the Bannsiders, but this lifelong Coleraine supporter is still going strong. Still only 26-years-old, there is plenty more to come from this inspirational leader.

31. Chris Johns – Linfield

Johns has become a huge favourite with the Linfield faithful since moving from Coleraine in 2020, lifting the Irish League title in his first two seasons.

He conceded merely 27 goals over the 38-game League campaign, just five behind Larne shot-stopper Rohan Ferguson.

The 27-year-old produced two wonder saves against Larne and Coleraine during the tense final five split games of the season that helped David Healy’s boys nail down second place in the League table, securing a lucrative European place. Although he is the quiet man of the Blues’ squad, Johns, formerly with Southampton and Bangor, has a huge presence between the posts.

32. Jamie Glackin – Coleraine

The maverick midfielder has again proved to be one of the top stylists in the Premiership.

The 28-year-old is not only a play-maker, he isn’t afraid of mixing it when needed. Glackin also contributes his fair share of goals. It’s no coincidence that the Bannsiders went through their worst spell of form when the former Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders man wasn’t in the team because of injury.

Never far away from controversy, Glackin, who joined Coleraine in January 2019, had a 10-game IFA ban overturned at the tail end of the season for alleged comments on social media.

33. Niall McGinn – Glentoran

There were a few raised eyebrows when the Co Tyrone man joined Glentoran back in January. At 35, he may be in the twilight of his career, but he has proved his worth with the east Belfast club.

The holder of 72 Northern Ireland international caps, McGinn is determined to nudge his way back into Michael O’Neill’s plans. His form for Rodney McAree’s team would suggest he still has something to offer.

McGinn made a major contribution since his arrival, scoring nine goals. He was rewarded as the Glens pocketed a European slot by winning the Play-Off against Cliftonville at the weekend.

34. Rory Hale – Cliftonville

The big disappointment for the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was missing his team’s final three games of the season after being sent off against Linfield.

Cliftonville could have done with his energy in the European Play-Off against Glentoran last Saturday. He was certainly the driving force behind the Reds’ title push earlier in the campaign.

In fact, he played the best football of his career since arriving in the Irish League with Crusaders in 2019. Grandson of Crues legend Danny Hale, the 26-year-old turned down a move to Larne three years ago to sign for the club he supported as a boy.

35. Ben Tilney – Carrick Rangers

Undoubtedly the stand-out performer with little, unfashionable Carrick Rangers. Naturally blessed with a gifted left foot, Tilney, instantly recognisable with his long flowing locks, was an ever-present in Stuart King’s team that managed to cement an eighth-place finish in the Irish League table.

Not only does his best work come with his marauding runs on the left flank, but the English-born midfielder has the knack of scoring spectacular goals.

Having began his career at Milton Keynes, he had spells with Larne and Portadown on loan. He combines his commitments at Carrick Rangers along with running his own football academy in the town.

36. Paul O’Neill – Larne

Didn’t feature as much as he would have liked, but O’Neill still made a major contribution to Larne’s historic first ever Irish League title success. The club had the luxury of having three top class strikers in O’Neill — named the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year in 2019-20 — Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan.

They say it’s a squad game, the 23-year-old, who joined Larne from Cliftonville in July 2022, is proof of that — he scored vital goals at vital times.

He emerged through the youth ranks at Glentoran before a shock move to the Reds in January two years ago — Paul was part of the deal that resulted in Conor McMenamin going in the opposite direction.

37. Daniel Larmour – Crusaders

Crafty Crues boss Stephen Baxter knows a thing or two about unearthing young talent, and that’s why he brought Larmour to Seaview from Glenavon two years ago.

The 24-year-old was the ideal replacement for club legend Colin Coates, who played such an instrumental part in the club’s successes over the previous decade. Strong in the air and good on the ground, he has developed into one of the best young defenders in the country.

And his performances, whether he’s been paired with Chris Hegarty, Josh Robinson or the versatile Billy Joe Burns in the heart of the Crues backline, have been rewarded with back-to-back Irish Cup wins.

38. Conor McDermott – Coleraine

A move to Coleraine in the summer rejuvenated McDermott’s career because he was one of the best full-backs over the first quarter of the season.

Having began his career with Derry City, he joined the Bannsiders following a successful spell at Cliftonville.

The 25-year-old’s swashbuckling style, his surging runs down the right flack, made in an instant hit with the Coleraine faithful. Brave and honest, McDermott opened up earlier this season about the demons he battled in terms of a gambling addiction that sent his life into a downward spiral. But with the help of a rehab programme, his club and the football community, he emerged with his head held high which was reflected in his top performances.

39. James Teelan – Newry City

New boss Gary Boyle must use all his powers of persuasion to keep Teelan at the Showgrounds. City may have experienced a traumatic first season back in the Premiership, but the there is no doubt the 21-year-old striker was one of the shining lights.

His goals over the last phase of fixtures — including two in a vital showdown with Carrick Rangers — helped the border club to safety. It was former boss Darren Mullen, who brought Teelan to Newry City from Dungannon Swifts in 2021. Mullen knew he was a player of huge potential with pace to burn. He certainly lived up to his billing.

40. Conor McKendry – Coleraine

Having walked away from full-time football at Larne in July 2021, it was no surprise McKendry made an instant impact at the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds. He was involved in the transfer that took Ben Doherty — now with Derry City — in the opposite direction. The Carnlough man had previous spells with Ipswich Town and Glenavon.

A player with a knack of scoring spectacular goals with either foot, he is now a big favourite among the Coleraine faithful, who have become accustomed to his pace and trickery. Unfortunately, his season was disrupted with injury.

41. David Cushley – Carrick Rangers

You’d be forgiven for thinking David Cushley’s move to Carrick Rangers was his way to wind down his ultra-successful Irish League career.

But it’s clear from Cushley’s performances at Carrick that he still has plenty offer, scoring seven goals from 35 appearances.

Even at 33, Cushley remains one of the League’s most fun players to watch. His eye for the spectacular and ability to create something from nothing is throwback to another era.

He is a born entertainer who will think nothing of shooting from anywhere on the pitch — and with good reason, as his repertoire of classic strikes demonstrates.

42. Eetu Vertainen – Linfield

The Finnish forward scored 17 League goals this season — but is he actually any good?

It was debate that raged among Linfield fans — and beyond — all year. The St Johnstone loanee had a handy knack of helping the Blues overcome bottom-six sides with an array of fine finishes, but he often struggled to make an impact in the big games.

One exception came on Boxing Day when Vertainen scored a late winner against Glentoran. His time at Windsor Park has come to an end, but he will live long in the memory of the Linfield faithful thanks to that stunning strike.

43. Ronan Doherty – Cliftonville

The midfielder may not grab the headlines like Sean Moore, Joe Gormley or the Hale brothers, but the Carndonagh man was a vital cog in Paddy McLaughlin’s well-oiled machine.

The 27-year-old made his name as part of McLaughlin’s eye-catching Institute team before becoming a mainstay at Solitude thanks to his industrious nature and ball retention. This term, he even managed to scoring a winning goal against Linfield.

It will be interesting to see how he fares under a new manager.

44. Lloyd Anderson – Carrick Rangers

There’s an argument that Lloyd Anderson is one of the Premiership’s most underrated players.

Since Carrick made their top flight return in 2019, the midfielder has been a mainstay of the their starting line-up, making over 140 appearances in amber.

The 25-year-old played in 37 of Carrick’s 38 League games this term, weighing in with six important goals as Stuart King’s men claimed an impressive eighth-placed finish. Perhaps his most memorable moment of the season arrived against Cliftonville in January, when he scored an injury time equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

45. Dean Jarvis – Coleraine

There are few better left-backs in Irish League football than Dean Jarvis.

Coleraine’s No.3 is a solid defender but also likes to get forward and provide the Bannsiders with an additional wide threat, which he showed on a regular basis throughout the season.

At 31, he’s had a stellar career with stints at Aberdeen, Institute, Derry City, Dundalk and Larne.

His summer transfer from Inver Park was a wise move as it handed him the opportunity to shine.

Last term, he played 33 League matches for Oran Kearney’s men, weighing in with two goals and enjoying the regular game time he moved to The Showgrounds for.

46. David McDaid – Ballymena United

In a way, it’s a shame the extremely talented David McDaid didn’t stay at Larne even if it was only as a squad member.

As one of the first top players to make the leap to Inver Park post-takeover, he — like Marty Donnelly — probably deserved a Premiership winners’ medal for his huge contribution to the club’s rise through the ranks.

But Davy isn’t one for bit part roles, preferring to play the lead at the Ballymena Showgrounds. And his skill added a bit of joy to an otherwise drab season for United.

The 32-year-old scored seven League goals for the Sky Blues and provided a focal point that they would have struggled big time without.

47. Jonny Tuffey – Crusaders

The Northern Ireland international remains a steady pair of hands after more than a decade in the Irish League.

Tuffey — one of our game’s most decorated goalkeepers — added another medal to his collection this year, helping Crusaders to win the Irish Cup by keeping clean sheets against Dergview, Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United along the way.

He remains a terrific shot-stopper and continues to command his area with authority, constantly communicating throughout the game and keeping his defenders on their toes.

At 36, don’t back against the former Linfield and Glenavon man adding more medals to his collection.

48. Rory Brown – Glenavon

Life hasn’t been straightforward for Rory Brown since he returned home from Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign for Institute in 2019.

He failed to break into the Glentoran team before being shipped out on loan to Championship club Ballinamallard United, but a summer move to Mourneview Park has rejuvenated his career, with the shot-stopper picking up a reputation for making vital saves, leading manager Gary Hamilton branding him ‘the best keeper in the League’.

He’s now on the radar of several Football League clubs, while Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill even vented his frustration that Brown declared for the Republic back in 2020.

49. Josh Robinson – Crusaders

Josh Robinson’s name will forever be linked to one of the Irish League’s most bizarre transfer sagas, when both Linfield and Crusaders announced his arrival on the same night in 2017.

He eventually joined the Blues, but perhaps he should have went straight to Seaview as the defender looks at home in red and black stripes.

Despite a head injury causing him to miss several weeks of the season, Robinson still had a fantastic campaign for the Crues as they won the Irish Cup for a second time in as many years. Robinson — now 29 — is one of the most sure-footed defenders in the Premiership.

50. Rhyss Campbell – Dungannon Swifts

Rhyss Campbell was one of a few bright sparks in what was an otherwise difficult season for Dungannon Swifts.

Still just 23, the versatile speed-merchant is a consistent performer for the Stangmore side, making 31 appearances and turning in four goals as the Swifts fended off a Portadown team determined to pull them into the automatic relegation spot.

Now Dungannon must prepare for the long-awaited Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. If the Tyrone club do avoid the drop, Campbell will have played a significant role in their escape.