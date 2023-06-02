Irish League A-Z: It’s been an almighty rollercoaster ride of a season yet again

It was yet another colourful and captivating Irish League season full of drama and talking points. Not even the World Cup could slam the brakes on our game’s capacity to produce moments of magic and madness. There was the inevitable rule breach – as predictable as a Russian election – a European exit more painful than Brexit, controversial t-shirt, licence refused, history making title winners, a scare for Swifts and the east Belfast car park protest was back. Graham Luney shares his A to Z guide on the 2022-2023 campaign.