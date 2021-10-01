Irish League and BBC announce new TV deal to broadcast over 40 live games per season

The BBC have announced a new five-year partnership with the Irish League that will see 38 Danske Bank Premiership matches and additional Irish Cup games broadcast live on either TV or online.

Of those league ties, eight will be shown on BBC Two NI, with the remaining 30 broadcast on the BBC iPlayer.

This season's coverage begins tonight (Friday) with Linfield’s home game against Cliftonville, which is the first of two matches to be broadcast on BBC Two NI before the turn of the year. The other will be Larne’s home game against the Blues on Friday, December 17.

The deal also includes BBC Sport NI continuing to broadcast the Irish Cup Final live, while there will also be a tie live streamed on the BBC iPlayer from every round of the competition.

As part of the new agreement, BBC Radio Ulster will continue its live commentary of games in the Premiership, the Irish Cup and the BetMcLean League Cup.

With fans largely absent from Irish League stadiums last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were over one million requests for BBC NI’s live streaming and highlights coverage of the NIFL Premiership on BBC iPlayer.

The full list of games to be broadcast through live video before the end of 2021 is:

Friday 1 October: Linfield v Cliftonville (BBC Two NI)

Saturday 16 October: Glentoran v Coleraine (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 22 October: Dungannon v Carrick (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 29 October: Carrick v Glentoran (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 5 November: Larne v Crusaders (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 19 November: Coleraine v Larne (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 26 November: Glenavon v Linfield (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 10 December: Ballymena v Larne (BBC iPlayer)

Friday 17 December: Larne v Linfield (BBC Two NI)

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI said: “Record numbers of people came to the BBC to watch matches last year and it is great to have this new contract in place so that we can continue to offer comprehensive coverage for the next five seasons across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport NI website.

Gerard Lawlor, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Football League said: “The coverage and support from BBC Sport NI has been a huge contributing factor to the recent growth of the Premiership and we look forward to the continuation of live games with the added benefit of our loyal fans now back in stadiums adding to the unique atmosphere of the Irish League.”