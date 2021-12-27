Irish League Boxing Day round-up: Jay Donnelly rescues the Glens, as Glenavon see red but hold on in Mid-Ulster derby

Ballymena and Larne won their festive fixtures

Jay Donnelly rescued a point for 10-man Glentoran against Linfield as the Big Two rivals remain level on points at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Trai Hume put the Blues ahead in front of 10,000 fans at Windsor Park in the first half before the Glens’ Conor McMenamin received a straight red card for a challenge on Jimmy Callacher on the hour mark.

But Donnelly headed in the equaliser with 72 minutes gone.

Portadown will be wondering how they didn't get anything from their Mid-Ulster derby clash with Glenavon at Shamrock Park.

Peter Campbell fired the Lurgan Blues ahead on 37 minutes but was shown a straight red for a challenge on Barney McKeown just a minute later.

Glenavon's Peter Campbell celebrates his goal against Portadown. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

It went from bad to worse for Gary Hamilton’s men after Robbie Garrett was given his marching orders just four minutes later after a rash challenge.

Glenavon managed to hang on to take all three points back to Mourneview Park as Portadown couldn’t find a goal against the nine-men.

Larne climbed to fourth in the table after beating Carrick Rangers 3-1 at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

David Cushley put Carrick in front with a penalty on 32 minutes before Tomas Cosgrove and Ronan Hale both scored for Larne before half-time. Davy McDaid made sure of the three points with four minutes left to play.

Larne celebrate Ronan Hale's goal against Carrick Rangers. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Meanwhile, Ballymena left it late – very late - to secure all three points against Coleraine.

Paul McElroy fired the Sky Blues ahead in the fourth minute at the Ballymena Showgrounds but James McLaughlin levelled it on the hour mark.

David Parkhouse found the winner in extra time but the game ended on a sour note after the Bannsiders’ Conor McKendry appeared to be struck by a fan who ran onto the pitch.

Ballymena's David Parkhouse celebrates his goal . Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders, and Warrenpoint Town’s clash with Dungannon Swifts were both called off hours before Monday’s kick-off following requests from the clubs involved.