Irish League can grow product by having everyone work together, maintains Larne owner Kenny Bruce

Team game: Larne owner Kenny Bruce would like to see greater levels of communication within the Irish League

Larne owner Kenny Bruce has admitted he had his “bullish” moments after investing in the club in 2017 but he’s now focused on building better relationships within the Irish League community.

Millionaire businessman and Purplebricks co-founder Bruce has transformed the club and Inver Park has become a modern, progressive Irish League stadium, with the extension of the Main Stand and addition of two new stands at either end.

A new synthetic pitch was installed as well as state-of-the-art floodlights in an arena which has hosted senior Northern Ireland women’s games.

But as well as overseeing Larne’s transformation, Bruce is passionate about the League continuing to prosper.

Since starting the Larne revolution, Bruce hasn’t been afraid to share his views and he admits he’s had his “bullish” moments while trying to move the game forward.

Relations between clubs during the pandemic became strained and Bruce previously argued there had been no direction or leadership from the football authorities following the disruption caused by the virus.

He also wanted an agreement between the Irish FA, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL), clubs and the NI Executive to help with financial problems and suggested the NIFL Board needed to be freshened up on a regular basis.

“I wouldn’t say things I could have done differently are burning in the back of my mind but probably with the benefit of hindsight I would want to establish more relationships myself with the Irish FA, NIFL and the rest of the football clubs across the Premiership,” said Bruce.

“We have a team and a board of directors who have done a remarkable job in building those relationships but I don’t feel as close to it as I can be.

“We have a wonderful product and I feel my team can help to facilitate more growth and opportunities.

“I’m not as close to that as I would have liked to have been and that is my problem, not anyone else’s.

“I’m someone who goes at things at 100 miles per hour and I’ve been described as being bullish.

“I think I could have been less bullish when dealing with events during the pandemic and I’d like to have better relationships with NIFL, the Irish FA and senior clubs.

“There’s loads we can do together and with having Gerard (Lawlor) as the CEO of NIFL, we will see more working groups, relationship building and sharing of thoughts. I think we will grow significantly more as a family in the next five years.”

A full-time environment, two-year scholarship programme and revamped stadium underlines the progress made at Inver Park but there is also a greater level of professionalism across the League.

There are still challenges ahead for clubs and Bruce believes better communication can produce better results.

“I’m hugely optimistic that we have a very valuable product with much more growth in it,” he said.

“Gerard coming in as CEO is a very good appointment and I would love to see more workshops with key stakeholders across the League supporting each other because the impact on the game would be significant.

“We need to help each other as we have our own communities and relationships with businesses to build.”

Bruce attended a ‘For The Town’ event at Inver and, along with chairman Gareth Clements and general manager Niall Curneen, presented a review of the progress made within the five years since he became involved with his hometown club.

The club’s new vision and mission statement will focus on the values of ‘Sustainability, Togetherness, Pride in Larne, Inclusivity and Forward Thinking’.