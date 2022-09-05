Irish League chairmen issue warning that rising energy costs could put clubs under significant financial pressure

Irish League clubs have voiced their concerns over spiralling energy costs which will put them under increased financial pressure during the cost of living crisis.

Electricity bills, including for floodlighting and heating use, are rocketing, and clubs with less financial clout are going to see their budgets squeezed over the difficult winter period.

Several club chairmen have told the Belfast Telegraph that escalating costs could impact their operations in other areas.

And club chiefs hope politicians, the Northern Ireland Football League and Irish FA will keep a close eye on the situation as bills will double or even treble.

Although all clubs will suffer an economic hit, it’s the less wealthy sides who are wary of a financial storm — coming just off the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One potential option for clubs is to arrange early kick-off times to bring down floodlighting costs. Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer feels it’s an issue the football authorities should be monitoring closely.

“Electricity is needed over the winter to keep all the lights on, not just during the game, and you have to keep the dressing room heated,” stated Teer.

“It’s something we have talked about and perhaps something the league needs to look at.

“If we decided to kick off our games earlier in the day, we would need league approval to do that. We are keeping the situation under review. One can only hope the politicians can help people over winter. It’s a concern for clubs and the league should take a lead on it.”

Gate receipts may also be affected if fans’ available income goes down around Christmas time.

Ballymena United chairman John Taggart says the financial outlook is grim for clubs.

“These rising prices must be a concern for clubs as this will hit individuals and businesses,” he argued.

“As energy costs increase, it absorbs more of the club’s funds and all clubs are not simply a one-afternoon-a-week operation, they are part of the community and cater for so many people.

“We have a youth academy and education services all aimed at the development of people and those increased costs will have to be managed.

“I can see it having an impact on football supporters’ willingness to travel to some away games.

“If you don’t have the disposable income, you won’t do it and you can understand that.

“Clubs will also face increased security costs with regard to additional stewards.”

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke says he fears some sporting organisations may face a fight to stay afloat.

“The energy bills are going up significantly and you are under attack on different fronts because you will have to question whether fans can afford to keep coming out to support their team,” said Clarke.

“Maybe families will rejig their finances around Christmas.

“Then there’s sponsorship with our partners when it’s a challenging time for them.

“Small businesses who are keen to support their local club are suffering.

“We have gas for our showers and heating and you need floodlights for training as well as on match days.

“All clubs will experience difficult times on the energy side. There are more Friday night games now and will the extra number of supporters make a difference if the energy costs are so high?

“It will be a challenging time, particularly for the smaller clubs, and it will impact on what you can spend elsewhere.

“We haven’t put our admission prices up and yet cost structures are going up so how do you make yourself as cost efficient as possible? As a board, we work hard at that.

“Our clubs are community groups with hundreds of kids involved and, as well as helping families, I think there should be a focus on helping sporting groups who provide a fantastic service.

“We’ve just come through a pandemic and we don’t want sports clubs to be threatened due to the financial burdens they are facing. That would be a horrendous shame.

“If clubs can’t afford to switch floodlights on for most nights of the week, they can’t carry on. I don’t think the full impact is being felt yet but I hope there will be support if its needed.”

Newry City chairman Martin McLoughlin says he has already seen the costs increase.

“I’ve noticed that coaches have cost £600, much more than £350 last season,” he said. “Floodlights for a game were around £250 to £300 last season and that has doubled.

“That’s going to be a high cost if there’s more evening matches. The cost of everything seems to be rising.

“I think everyone has to cut their cloth to suit but I don’t think the reality of the financial challenges has hit home yet.

“It’s the small things that add up and the heating costs are a big shock. Clubs will just have to keep a close eye on their finances.

“It’s something that the league should be aware of and hopefully we will have those discussions.”

Graham Bailie, chairman of Lough 41 Premier Intermediate side Bangor, is passionate about the use of renewable energy.

“The club will definitely face a tough winter with floodlights and hot water being the main draw on energy usage,” he said.

“We are trying to limit our energy consumption as much as possible and the introduction of our new thermodynamic system for our hot water supply will help us.

“We are thinking of other ways to reduce our energy demand. With regards to floodlight usage, we are thinking about altering kick-off times. Once the clocks change with the shorter darker days, earlier kick off times on Saturdays could help reduce energy usage.

“We are also planning on phase two of our decarbonisation strategy which will include solar battery storage. This will help as it puts us in control of generating our own energy and having the ability to use it when’s it needed. This is especially useful for managing energy around our floodlights.

“As we continue our renewable energy journey at Bangor FC, we plan to continue and reduce our environmental impact, which will support the sustainability of the club.”