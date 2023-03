NIFL chief foresees introduction of VAR to assist our officialsLawlor welcomes big financial investment from club owners

Busy start: NI Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor says he has enjoyed his opening months in the job. Credit: INPHO/Freddie Parkinson

It has been an eventful season in the Irish League to date. Today, in an exclusive interview, Steven Beacom discusses the major issues with new Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor.