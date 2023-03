Larne owner Bruce and NIFL chief Lawlor issue plea but Councils enforce rules

A limit of 500 supporters was in place for much of last season. INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Larne owner Kenny Bruce, incoming Northern Ireland Football League CEO Gerard Lawlor and Irish League fans have called for full capacities to be allowed when fans return to stadiums but clubs accept the Danske Bank Premiership season will kick off with restricted crowds.