Irish League clash to act as a curtain-raiser for the World Cup as NIFL chief Gerard Lawlor reveals Irish Premiership games will be scheduled around the Qatar games
Glentoran against Cliftonville will take place on a Sunday just hours before the first game of the Finals
Steven Beacom
Northern Ireland Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor insists this year’s World Cup Finals give an opportunity for the domestic game here to attract greater interest and bring more people to Irish League stadiums.