Irish League clubs fear early finish to the season after insisting show must go on despite new lockdown

Calls to halt season are rejected, however hopes of 38-game campaign are fading

Danske Bank Premiership clubs have expressed a desire to keep playing during the current lockdown but there is a growing realisation that a 38-game league season will not be possible.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce has argued that the Irish League season should be paused during the deepening Covid-19 crisis but the majority of clubs insisted yesterday that the fixtures should be played. Elite sport was banned for a week at the end of last year and two full sets of matches - on December 26 and 29 - were called off as a result of lockdown measures in place at the time.

But Premiership matches are allowed to continue, without spectators, during the current lockdown and most clubs stated their desire to fulfil the fixtures when the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) sought their views yesterday.

Bruce's concerns are shared by Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey, who has highlighted the lack of Covid testing in the Premiership, but clubs are determined to press on with the games, knowing they are under pressure to reach the 22-match mark when the league can be finished with champions declared and European places allocated.

The Larne owner argued: "There is simply no other choice but to put football on hold until this lockdown is relaxed. Safety first, and as leaders we need to make a safe decision quickly for our people."

Five rescheduled fixtures will go ahead on Saturday but Covid-19 outbreaks continue to cause postponements and a 38-game season is looking unlikely.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said: "I don't see 38 games being played. With the postponements we are looking at a stop-start season."

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill argued on Twitter that the season should be halted now, but the north Belfast club are adamant the games should not be scrapped.

Crues treasurer Tommy Whiteside said: "The show must go on. If the league stops now you don't know when it will restart.

“Crusaders want to keep this league moving. Before the league started we put processes in place but at the minute, we don’t need to finish early.

“It’s important to play as many games as we can now. Other elite sport is being played, why would football be any different?

“The players have been well looked after. The clubs also need to survive and prosper.

“The numbers are bad and I’m not belittling it. I’ve lost my grandmother and aunt with this disease. I’m acutely aware of what it is but I don’t feel elite football stopping now will make any difference.

“We’ve had people infected, postponed games, but the protocols have been agreed and the clubs have taken every step to make sure the games can go ahead.”

NIFL stated: “The NI Football League Board have considered the club response to communication today and can confirm Danske Bank Premiership fixtures will continue as scheduled and as permitted by current government regulations.”

Ballymena United boss Jeffrey says he can understand calls for an immediate shutdown.

“As difficult and as disappointing as calling a halt would be in some ways, I think we’ve got to do what’s right,” the Sky Blues boss told the BBC.

“Part of me says we are up and running and to stop now we would lose the momentum, but when you see the serious spike in cases at some stage we are asking if the whole community is to go into lockdown then there is something about that that says, ‘We are all in this together’.

“To me, having football back has been so very, very positive, but with the lack of testing we need to take cognisance of that.

“It’s a difficult one but the overriding priority is the health and wellbeing of all concerned.”

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd said: “We’ve had postponements, but every club knows what they are doing.

“I think clubs can sustain a few individuals getting it and we can play on.”

The fixtures between Ballymena United and Coleraine and Larne and Carrick Rangers, which were due to take place this Saturday have been postponed in line with NIFL’s Covid-19 policy.

Next Tuesday’s game between Glenavon and Ballymena United was also called off.

Meanwhile, League Two club Morecambe have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons on loan until the end of the season. The former Coleraine ace said: “Morecambe’s a good club that’s on the up and fighting for a place in the play-offs so I can’t wait to get started.”