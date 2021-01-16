Irish League clubs hoping for over £4m of funding but warned to 'be realistic'

Irish League clubs have asked for more than £4m in government funding to help them survive the Covid-19 crisis but Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has warned them not to expect a cash bonanza.

Sporting bodies and clubs have applied for emergency grants as part of the £25m Sports Sustainability Fund established to help them through the pandemic.

The deadline for applications was last Monday and clubs are now anxiously waiting to see what they will be handed by Sport NI.

Football bodies applied for the funding via the Irish FA, and the cash is badly needed after Covid-19 sparked a collapse in match day revenue since last March.

There are fears clubs will go out of business if the cash is not released soon.

Crusaders treasurer Tommy Whiteside said: "The business case that the NIFL Taskforce took to the NI Executive was around £3.1m, but that was based on crowds of 750. The losses will be north of that and, in my opinion, they will now be more than £4m."

Blues chief McGivern cautioned clubs against expecting everything they asked for.

"People need to be realistic, there is a certain amount of money available and it's to cover essential costs," he said.

Although elite sport is allowed to continue, no fans are currently allowed into stadiums and the Northern Ireland Football League announced a suspension amid the deepening health crisis.

Training can restart on Monday, with games scheduled to return next Saturday, along with Covid-19 testing for four weeks, with a review after three.

Last season ended after 31 games and when the Danske Bank Premiership resumed in mid-October, reduced crowds of a few hundred spectators were allowed into grounds.

But as well as gate receipts crashing, sponsorship and advertising opportunities disappeared, and social clubs couldn’t open.

Clubs were able to use the furlough scheme, but with no crowds, no money is coming in.

Crues chief Whiteside added: “We’ve had a few queries regarding our application, which is great because it shows they are looking at it.

“I know there were suggestions that funding might not come through until March but you’ve then got to wonder whether clubs will last until March.

“Clubs are paying out wages, and there are other costs, while nothing is coming in at the same time.

“The process itself was quite detailed and the Irish FA were a great help. The figure that we get might not be what we are looking for. The clubs with the biggest turnovers would have the biggest losses. The money is to cover losses. It’s not going to let you build a new stand.”

Clubs have been able to live stream matches to generate some income but their losses over the last year are substantial. Championship clubs haven’t been able to start their season.

Linfield chief McGivern said: “Regarding the application, our finance committee finalised everything and it was a fairly straightforward process.

“Every club has worked hard to get the information together, but my one concern is that a lot of clubs and organisations, not just football, will apply, so it could be heavily over-subscribed.

“It’s about meeting expectations here, everyone is not going to get what they are applying for.

“But hopefully clubs will get some respite so they can make it to the end of this season.

“Clubs are losing money, so you just have to be prudent. We have a sound financial base and we are being careful in not over committing ourselves. Hopefully we get all of our fans back but it’s so uncertain at the moment.

“As well as gate receipts, clubs are losing sponsorship money, but these are abnormal times and clubs must get through as best they can. Any financial assistance from government is helpful.”