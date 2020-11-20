Irish League clubs rocked as new restrictions force games to be played behind closed doors from next Friday

Irish League football has been dealt another significant financial setback with the news that matches will be played behind closed doors from next Friday as part of the NI Executive's tougher new Covid-19 restrictions.

The Executive have instructed that all elite sport should be played without spectators for at least two weeks from November 27. Among the games affected by the move is the Country Antrim Shield final between Glentoran and Larne, scheduled for Seaview on Wednesday, December 2.

It's a blow to Premiership clubs, who have been able to accommodate hundreds of fans at their grounds while implementing strict Covid-19 measures.

Ballymena United have been able to welcome around 600 fans to the Showgrounds but supporters will now be frozen out by stricter Government restrictions.

There's a full programme of fixtures pencilled in for next Saturday, including Coleraine v Larne, while big games early next month see Crusaders host Glentoran, Linfield take on Cliftonville and Larne welcome the Blues.

Championship clubs had voted to start the 2020/21 NIFL Championship season next Saturday but will now have to put back that date, with all intermediate and junior football facing further delays.

While Ulster GAA has opted to play the entire senior provincial championship without fans, 1,000 supporters are set to attend Ulster Rugby's PRO14 game against Scarlets on Sunday.

Along with elite sport being affected, all sports leisure facilities will be forced to close under the new regulations, with leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf courses and fitness and dance studios all included.

PE in schools can still continue under the new regulations, while the Executive encouraged individuals to partake in household exercise while lockdown continues.