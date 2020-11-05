Irish League clubs should rethink away fans, argues Colin McKendry

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has called on the Irish League to show strong leadership in the ongoing battle to keep fans at matches and he argues that home fans only could be the right way forward.

The Danske Bank Premiership is the only league in Britain and Ireland to have supporters at fixtures.

But while Ulster Rugby and the GAA continue to operate without spectators, it's imperative that there are no breaches of Covid-19 regulations within football grounds.

Concern was raised, however, when Portadown players celebrated a goal against Warrenpoint Town with fans at Milltown on Saturday.

Town responded to the incident by restricting access to their matches to home fans only.

The Irish FA are also aware of what is at stake as they hope to welcome more than 600 fans to the Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia next Thursday.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said she hoped some fans could attend the game despite previously urging sporting bodies to stop allowing crowds into matches due to Covid-19 health advice.

McKendry argues Irish League football must tread very carefully and perhaps look at admitting only home fans for now.

"With all due respect to everyone, I have concerns about letting away fans in," said McKendry, who is on the NIFL Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 season.

Some away supporters did attend this week’s County Antrim Shield fixtures.

McKendry added: “We can control our own fans to a degree, but Warrenpoint were faced with a more difficult situation and I sympathise with them.

“Unless you bring in a lot of stewards, it’s not easy.

“There were away fans at the Shield games, and I can understand why they would want to do that, but does it work? Perhaps only if you have professional stewarding teams from Eventsec.

“You respect them because that’s their job. We have enough struggles to get our own fans in, so we can’t accommodate away fans. If that view was held across the league then I believe we could have more control over this issue.”

The Milltown incident attracted negative publicity and the fear is that similar scenes could lead to a fan shut-out.

“It’s unfortunate, but these incidents can happen through the sheer excitement of goals being scored,” added the Coleraine chief. “Hopefully we can keep fans in the ground but this is an ever moving target and we must all be conscious of the infection rate. We will listen to the health advice and take it from there.”

There was some good news for sport in Northern Ireland with the announcement of a Covid relief funding injection of £15m.

Some observers felt sport deserved a bigger contribution. Ironically, just last month in the south, €15m in government funding was approved for the GAA, ladies’ football and camogie associations.

It had previously been announced back in June that the three main sporting organisations — the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU — would receive up to €40m in funding from the government’s Covid resilience fund, with the latest boost in income separate to that initiative.

“I don’t know the detail of it all but we welcome all financial assistance,” said McKendry.