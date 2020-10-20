Irish League clubs that competed in UEFA competition will not miss out on Stormont Covid-19 relief funding

League chiefs insist that Stormont rescue package will be applicable to all

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has declared that no clubs will be excluded from government funding after suggestions that the three teams who played in Europe this season would be left out of any aid package from the NI Executive.

Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran pocketed around £2 million between them following their European exploits and, while it is understood a scenario whereby those sides would not receive any assistance was discussed, NIFL has made it clear that funding should be available to all. It is believed that the government will provide financial assistance to football and other sports struggling for income due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, NIFL said: "Under no circumstance would any member club be excluded by NIFL from receiving vital funding given the severity of the issues faced by all clubs during this time.

"The NIFL Covid-19 Taskforce has developed a robust business case based on 2019 accounts. This business case provides a number of options to Stormont for a request of financial support.

"The key recommendation of the paper states 'The NI Football League asks the NI Executive, based on the evidence provided in the report, to consider the development of an emergency survival fund for NIFL clubs to withstand the impact of Covid-19 that safeguards the football industry and future of Northern Ireland's leading football clubs.'"

The Irish Premiership kicked off over the weekend with limited crowds at all games, which had the backing of the Irish FA, NIFL and First Minister Arlene Foster, despite the Department of Communities insisting that spectators would not be allowed.

Yesterday, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin spoke to football, rugby, GAA and officials from other sports appealing for them to play matches behind closed doors but it is understood the IFA's stance on the matter has not changed.